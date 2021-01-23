Cowboy music, poetry set at CPL

Western troubadour Kerry Grombacher is riding into Columbus for a special afternoon of contemporary western music for the Columbus Public Library on Saturday, March 6. Kerry Grombacher will perform his “Songs & Stories of the American West” concert at 2 p.m. at the Friedhof Building. His work draws vivid portraits and tells fascinating stories that are set in the Western landscape, where he’s worked and traveled with cowboys and Indians, ranchers and rodeo riders, outfitters and chuck wagon cooks, and lawmen and lawbreakers.
“This will be my first concert in Columbus,” said Kerry Grombacher recently. “And, as a writer, a student of history, and a guy who drives thousands of miles every year, I am looking forward to visiting this gateway to the west, and to driving on US Highway 30 – the Lincoln Highway of legend – through the Platte River basin. It’s always awe-inspiring for me to spend time on the Great Plains, with the big sky and long horizons that signify the West in our imaginations.”
Kerry Grombacher has been featured on the ABC-TV adventure travel show, “Born to Explore”, and on the Putumayo World Records CD “Cowboy Playground”, which was released in over 60 countries. He has released five albums of original songs, and his songs have been recorded by a list of artists that includes Jim Jones, Belinda Gail, The Texas Trailhands, Gary Prescott, and Trails & Rails. He notes, proudly, that there is a room named for him at the Sands Motel in Grants, New Mexico, on Historic Route 66.
Nalini Jones, of the Newport Folk Festival, says “Kerry Grombacher is the best kind of songwriter, with lyrics that take us on journeys to places we’ve never visited before, and melodies so pure and true that they seem to rise up from the plains...”
The free concert on Saturday, March 6, 2021, will take place at 2 p.m. at the Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. in Columbus. For information, please phone the Columbus Public Library at 402-564-7116, or visit either columbusne.us/118/Library or facebook.com/columbuspubliclibrary/.
Submitted by the Columbus Public Library.