Cowboy music, poetry set at CPL

Western troubadour Kerry Grombacher is riding into Columbus for a special afternoon of contemporary western music for the Columbus Public Library on Saturday, March 6. Kerry Grombacher will perform his “Songs & Stories of the American West” concert at 2 p.m. at the Friedhof Building. His work draws vivid portraits and tells fascinating stories that are set in the Western landscape, where he’s worked and traveled with cowboys and Indians, ranchers and rodeo riders, outfitters and chuck wagon cooks, and lawmen and lawbreakers.

“This will be my first concert in Columbus,” said Kerry Grombacher recently. “And, as a writer, a student of history, and a guy who drives thousands of miles every year, I am looking forward to visiting this gateway to the west, and to driving on US Highway 30 – the Lincoln Highway of legend – through the Platte River basin. It’s always awe-inspiring for me to spend time on the Great Plains, with the big sky and long horizons that signify the West in our imaginations.”