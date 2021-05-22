CPL adding hoopla digital streaming service

The popular on-demand film streaming service hoopla digital will soon be available for free in our Digital Library at www.cplconnect.us. Library card holders can access over 950,000 titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies and TV). Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.
hoopla digital has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately, removing artificial availability constraints and maximizing the power of digital content and Internet distribution. Technologically, hoopla digital focuses on the latest browser, phone, tablet, and TV products to deliver the best possible experience to each user – the public library patron.
The hoopla digital collection includes fan favorite movies, newly released albums, New York Times bestselling titles and exclusive STEAM educational content to enhance each user’s experience.
hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America to provide online and mobile access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital’s mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for more than 30 years.
We are excited to offer this service to our community. Many library staff members are familiar with the content hoopla offers and believe our users will find many titles and formats to enjoy anywhere they have access to the internet and a library card.
Library cards are issued to patrons aged 19 or older, that can show proof of permanent address. Patrons between the ages of 5 and 18 may receive a library card as long as an individual aged 19 or older and in good standing with CPL sign as the responsible party on the application.
All applicants must provide photo identification and documentation that they meet service area eligibility requirements. Examples of acceptable documentation: current driver’s license, bank checks, non-personal mail, voter registration, property tax paperwork, or similar proof of address in Columbus. Dependents whose parents or guardians qualify for library cards may also obtain library cards.
Library cards are free to those who live, work, or go to school in Columbus. For those who work or go to school in Columbus, proof of employment or student identification must be provided on an annual basis.
For patrons who wish to borrow materials but do not meet eligibility guidelines, cards may be purchased for $25 for six months or $40 per year.
Digital Library cards are available for patrons ineligible for a full library card. Simply visit the library and inquire at the front desk to access all of the online resources found at www.cplconnect.us.