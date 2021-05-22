CPL adding hoopla digital streaming service

We are excited to offer this service to our community. Many library staff members are familiar with the content hoopla offers and believe our users will find many titles and formats to enjoy anywhere they have access to the internet and a library card.

Library cards are issued to patrons aged 19 or older, that can show proof of permanent address. Patrons between the ages of 5 and 18 may receive a library card as long as an individual aged 19 or older and in good standing with CPL sign as the responsible party on the application.

All applicants must provide photo identification and documentation that they meet service area eligibility requirements. Examples of acceptable documentation: current driver’s license, bank checks, non-personal mail, voter registration, property tax paperwork, or similar proof of address in Columbus. Dependents whose parents or guardians qualify for library cards may also obtain library cards.

Library cards are free to those who live, work, or go to school in Columbus. For those who work or go to school in Columbus, proof of employment or student identification must be provided on an annual basis.

For patrons who wish to borrow materials but do not meet eligibility guidelines, cards may be purchased for $25 for six months or $40 per year.