CPL book sale continues
LIBRARIAN’S SHELF

CPL book sale continues

Columbus library

The Columbus Public Library, 2504 14th St.

 THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

The Friends of the Columbus Public Library book sale has been going strong, but lots of new items are being added weekly! In fact, we have created a “new to our sale” area labeled with bright orange so that shoppers can easily identify what has recently been added. We usually put out around 20 shelves of new books weekly. Don’t forget to check both sides of the “new to our sale” bookcase!

However, the new items only get to stay in that area for a week, and then they are shelved according to their topic with the rest of the books so that there is room for the next batch of “new to our sale” materials. If you want to make sure you don’t miss anything, then stop by weekly to check it out!

In fact, the sale has been so successful we have run out of the $3 bags. We now have smaller bags we are selling at the front desk that you can fill up for $1, or you can use the boxes and plastic bags in the book sale room, or even bring your own, and then leave a freewill donation at the front desk on your way out.

The sale will continue during all of the library’s open hours, until the library moves, currently planned to begin March 1st. Those hours are Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Thursday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Saturdays from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. For the time being, we are closed on Sundays.

This is your last chance to shop at the Friends of the Library book sale for a while, as we will not have room in our temporary location at the old police station to host a sale.

We have stopped taking any donations for our sale, because of the volume of library materials that we need to accommodate. We will begin accepting donations again when we are in our brand new building. 

No matter your area of interest, we are sure you will be able to find something to take home and enjoy!

We recently learned there will be a new way you can show your support for the Friends of the Columbus Public Library. Hy-Vee has been gracious enough to choose the Friends as the beneficiary of their reusable bag program! During the month of February 2021, Friends of the Columbus Public Library will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable red "My Heart" bags at the Columbus Hy-Vee store. 

These bags have the fun slogan “Does this bag make my heart look big?” The red "My Heart" reusable bags are available at various registers and at the reusable bag rack. You can benefit the environment and the library at the same time!

Melodee Pedersen is a Friends of the Library volunteer.

