CPL events during holiday alley

I have jokingly referred to the months of October through January as Holiday Alley because four major holidays are consecutively celebrated during this time. I find it to be a bit sad that supermarkets go from Halloween to Christmas décor without skipping a beat, bypassing my favorite holiday, Thanksgiving.

My bride and I are not originally from Columbus, so we look forward to Thanksgiving as a time to reconnect with loved ones. We also use this time to reflect on the blessings our little family of five have been afforded. Mary and I found that a fun way of doing this when our children were younger was to read humorous holiday books to them. Texts like “Albuquerque Turkey” by B.G. Ford, “I Know an Old Lady who Swallowed a Pie” by Alison Jackson, and “Night Before Thanksgiving” by Natasha Wing always brought smiles to our little ones. However, one book in particular had all of us in stitches: “A Plump and Perky Turkey” by Teresa Bateman.

In this quirky tale, readers meet the “down-hearted and depressed” citizens of Squawk Valley. It is a week before Thanksgiving, and they still have no turkey for their holiday feast. Nevertheless, their sly mayor, Ebenezer Bezer, devises a plan to outwit and trap a tasty butterball delight, explaining that “If we can’t find a turkey, let’s have one find us, instead!”