CPL events during holiday alley

I have jokingly referred to the months of October through January as Holiday Alley because four major holidays are consecutively celebrated during this time. I find it to be a bit sad that supermarkets go from Halloween to Christmas décor without skipping a beat, bypassing my favorite holiday, Thanksgiving.
My bride and I are not originally from Columbus, so we look forward to Thanksgiving as a time to reconnect with loved ones. We also use this time to reflect on the blessings our little family of five have been afforded. Mary and I found that a fun way of doing this when our children were younger was to read humorous holiday books to them. Texts like “Albuquerque Turkey” by B.G. Ford, “I Know an Old Lady who Swallowed a Pie” by Alison Jackson, and “Night Before Thanksgiving” by Natasha Wing always brought smiles to our little ones. However, one book in particular had all of us in stitches: “A Plump and Perky Turkey” by Teresa Bateman.
In this quirky tale, readers meet the “down-hearted and depressed” citizens of Squawk Valley. It is a week before Thanksgiving, and they still have no turkey for their holiday feast. Nevertheless, their sly mayor, Ebenezer Bezer, devises a plan to outwit and trap a tasty butterball delight, explaining that “If we can’t find a turkey, let’s have one find us, instead!”
The townsfolk decide to stage a turkey-themed arts and crafts fair that they will use to entice a real turkey to model for the event. Bezer boasts that once the judging is complete, he will personally sneak up on their feathered guest and toss him into a pot. Before they know it, the citizens will be feasting on a turkey of their very own! The hungry crowd delights in the idea and sets to work implementing the plan.
Well, as luck would have it, a robust turkey named Pete is excited at the opportunity to strike a pose. “A plump and perky turkey? Well, I’m sure I qualify,” gushes Pete.
To see if the hungry folks of Squawk Valley get their turkey feast, or if they will have to make do with bowls of shredded wheat, check out “A Plump and Perky Turkey” by Teresa Bateman.
If you are searching for engaging holiday books during this year's Holiday Alley, stop by the Columbus Public Library and see what literary delights we have to offer. I am sure that no matter the age of your children, the library will have a great holiday text that will satisfy even the pickiest of palates. If you have any questions regarding the items mentioned in this article or would like other fun reading suggestions, contact me at (402) 564-7116 opt. 4.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR…
November 19, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
Don’t forget that the Columbus Public Library’s Children’s Department offers a monthly calendar highlighting the many events that take place in the library’s Children’s Room. To have this informative agenda sent to your inbox, email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.
Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.
