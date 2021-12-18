CPL has interlibrary loan

Last month Columbus Public Library users borrowed 100 items from other libraries through our interlibrary loan (ILL) service and we loaned 50 items to other libraries for their users. The interlibrary loan service allows users to access items that the library does not own. All libraries understand that they cannot purchase every item published, so we work together to serve our patrons.

Through ILL, account holders can borrow rare, obscure, out of print books, textbooks, and even DVDs. Most libraries will loan newer, more popular items that have a publication date older than three to six months. Interlibrary loan is a useful tool for a variety of purposes: students borrowing textbooks or researching for a class, business professionals continuing their education and skills, or researching for a project or client, or simply for entertainment.

There are a variety of ways to request an item through interlibrary loan. Email our Interlibrary Loan Technician, Esperanza Hernandez at esperanza.hernandez@columbusne.us, call her direct line at 402-562-4208, or fill out the interlibrary loan request form in the library. In order to find the requested item, we need to know the title and author. It is also helpful to include the publisher, publication date, and volume if a specific edition of an item is needed.

A Columbus Public Library card in good standing is all that is needed to request an item from another library. Accounts that have more than $10 in fines or are expired are ineligible for ILL until the fee is paid or the account is updated.

Library cards are free to those who live, work, or attend school inside Columbus city limits. Simply bring to the library a photo ID and proof of eligibility such as a rental agreement or property tax statement, proof of employment, or report card or student ID, and fill out a cardholder agreement. Individuals younger than age 19 must have a parent or guardian present to sign their agreement and show proof of eligibility.

The library’s ILL service is free for most items as long as the item is checked out when it arrives. Some libraries may charge a fee for particular items, but patrons are given an option to opt out before the library accepts the item.

Items requested through ILL take anywhere from 2 to 10 days to arrive and be processed for checkout. Once processed, the item is kept at the service desk and you will be notified that it is ready for you. The length of time an item can be checked out is determined by the lending library and renewals are subject to their approval. To renew an item, contact Esperanza and she will request renewal from the lending library.

Interlibrary loan is a service we offer so that we can better meet your needs. If there is an item you want to read, watch, or listen to, we will do our best to get it for you! If you have any questions or are ready to request an item, please contact Esperanza Hernandez at esperanza.hernandez@columbusne.us and 402-562-4208.

Rachelle McPhillips is a reference librarian at the Columbus Public Library.

