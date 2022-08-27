CPL has plenty of resources

Shorter days and cooler weather offer an opportunity to slow down and either pursue new interests or tuck back into at-home hobbies. Columbus Public Library has a variety of resources to help you do just that.

Check out “Around the Board” by Emily Delaney. Delaney can be found online as @cheeseboardqueen and her book provides plenty of evidence of her charcuterie royalty. Learn how to select meats, cheeses, fruits, veggies, and other nibbles that complement or match one another’s flavors. Learn how to use variety, texture, color, and theme to style boards that look almost too beautiful to eat.

Once you have the basics down, consider how to match the board to the season. Get inspired to make the after school snack board found on page 172, or prep for game day on page 168. Use the shopping list and instructions to assemble your own Christmas-themed board complete with a recipe for “Holiday Baked Brie” on page 41. By the time spring and summer roll around again, you will have all the skills to make your own “Berry Basket” on page 99, or prep a board that features jams from our local farmers’ market to recreate Delaney’s “That’s My Jam” board on page 126.

Pair those delicious ideas with game nights around the table. Check out “The Ultimate Micro-RPG Book: 40 Fast, Easy, and Fun Tabletop Games” edited by James D’Amato. Invite some colleagues over for a game of “Break Room” on page 27 that is all about “one-upping your coworkers.” For this game, you need just 3-8 players, about 40 minutes, pencils and paper, a coin, and one 6-sided die.

Maybe you (and up to four of your friends) would like to spend a couple of hours being a “seven-inch-tall Gnomish Hero” with a game of “Gnomesteaders” found on page 41. A few basic items you likely have around the house and this book from the library is all you need to “create hope from loss in a world that towers over you.”

If puzzles are more your speed in the quiet nights of fall and winter, try “The Puzzler: One Man’s Quest to Solve the Most Baffling Puzzles Ever, from Crosswords to Jigsaws to the Meaning of Life” by A. J. Jacobs. In the first chapter, Jacobs talks about meeting a legendary crossword puzzle maker, Peter Gordon. Gordon’s hilarious answer to “What’s the favorite clue you’ve ever written?” is worth the trip downtown to check out this book.

Jacobs explores all kinds of puzzles in this work, including anagrams, logic puzzles, secret codes, riddles, and more. Puzzle resources are included at the back of the book where you’ll also find solutions to the puzzles Jacobs challenges readers to solve over the course of reading.

If learning a new skill was on your list of resolutions for 2022 and you want to actually keep that one, there is still time! Download the Libby app or Libby online at www.libbyapp.com. Use your library card to check out Craftsy for a seven-day pass to more than 1,500 classes in over 20 different categories. Learn to knit, sew, bake, and so much more with Craftsy’s video tutorials and downloadable resources.

Rachelle McPhillips is a reference librarian at the Columbus Public Library.