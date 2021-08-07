CPL heart of the Columbus community

My high school daughter, of course, prefers the young adult section. That’s another great thing about the library. It gives people of all ages something to do. It provides littles with fun activities to get them encouraged to read, and it gives teens and young adults opportunities to create new friendships and learn valuable skills. It enables our older adults to stay engaged in the digital world and enjoy a quiet environment to really indulge in a good book. However, our library offers so much more than just books. It also provides everyone with games, clubs, programs, and endless opportunities.

We have all heard the saying, “don’t judge a book by its cover.” It’s what I think of when visiting the temporary library that currently resides in the old police station. First of all, our librarians and team are beyond talented and creative. When first visiting the facility before it had become the library, I was in disbelief that in a few short weeks, it would house our library. I feared that new and old patrons would miss what I felt when first walking in just two years ago. However, the transition is unbelievable and I can absolutely say, it has not lost its heart. There are the same warm greetings when you walk in, with many of the same opportunities offered. The library continues to be the heart of the community and the gateway to the future.