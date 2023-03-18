A library is more than just a place to read books. A library provides a safe haven for kids. It harnesses space for creativity. It connects people to information, and more importantly, people to people. A library is ultimately a community hub, bringing unity and identity to a town. In order to encourage and promote these societal connections, libraries often provide services and resources to the public. Some of these include reading programs, online books, animation clubs, art clubs, audiobooks, and other services for many generations of people to utilize.

The new Columbus library specifically will impart these activities, in addition to housing a teen space, children's room, digital library, technology services, art center, kitchen, media rooms, and a larger capacity for physical books throughout the facility. These additions will undoubtedly bring many opportunities, making the library accessible and engaging for an array of people. With the upcoming opening of the library this summer, Columbus itself will take on a bit of a new identity, one full of involvement and unity for the future.

Many have always viewed Columbus Public Library as a place of peace. A space to get away from the day-to-day schedules of our busy lives. However, very few actually utilize the space for a reset. Now, with the design of the new library, quick stop-ins over a lunch break will be made easier and more convenient. While searching for a book, visitors are free to grab a cup of coffee from the café inside. Have some kids tagging along? The children’s room has a ton to offer, keeping kids busy and educated through fun activities and materials. With these awesome renovations, stopping by the library will become that much more convenient to anyone looking for a simple reset in their day.

And of course, for the more frequent guests, the same programs and clubs will be held regularly, but now in rebuilt areas with additional room. Teens as well will have a great space to benefit, with room to lounge, digital technology, and an awesome young adult book collection featuring today’s popular authors. They are welcome to grab a quick read, study for a class, or just use the library for a short rest throughout the day.

Attached to the library venue will be the new, two-story Columbus Area Children’s Museum (CACM). It will be an interactive area with sensory rooms, kid towns, STEM programs, and a significantly large corn slide for kids to explore all at an affordable price. The new space offers so many activities for the children to enjoy for hours, adding to the expansive opportunities in the Columbus Community Building.

With the new rebuild, the Columbus Public Library will become an exciting place to be. It will provide an improved social infrastructure through its helpful and educational services while keeping the same sense of home for the citizens of Columbus.

Scarlett Johnson is a board member of the Columbus Public Library.