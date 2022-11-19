CPL offers digital newspaper collection

The Columbus Public Library offers access to a large digital newspaper collection. Titled Access World News, this collection is available to all library patrons and is updated daily. Access World News provides online access to current and archived issues of full-text newspapers, including Lincoln Journal Star, Grand Island Independent, and USA Today.

On the Digital Library page, users can access full-text articles of the Columbus Telegram Archive collection from 1999-current. The Omaha World Herald Archive is also available in text from 1983-2021, and image format from 2018 forward.

Access World News enables library patrons to easily search and browse current and archived news articles, editorials, reviews, birth and marriage announcements, obituaries and a variety of special sections. Patrons can use this resource for general reference or to research local and national issues, events, people, government, education, arts, business, sports, real estate and much more. In addition to using Access World News at workstations in the library, patrons can access the collection from home by logging in with their library card at www.cplconnect.us.

Access World News, Columbus Telegram Archive, and Omaha World Herald Archive are resources offered by NewsBank, the world’s premier provider of newspapers and other news sources online. Serving public libraries for more than 45 years, NewsBank offers online access to more than 12,000 titles from the U.S. and other countries around the globe.

For library users who have not used NewsBank products before, there is a tutorial to help you get started in the library’s Niche Academy. Wherever internet access is available, library patrons can learn how to log into Access World News, perform a basic or advanced search, and browse by topic. This tutorial explains how to preview, save, and print articles.

Niche Academy has tutorials for nearly all of the online resources CPL offers. Learn how to get started with Libby to borrow e-books, digital audiobooks, magazines, and videos. View the hoopla Digital tutorial to get the most out of this collection of e-books, audios, and comics, as well as streaming video and music. The Niche Academy tutorial for Libby and hoopla are specific to the type of content you are interested in as well as the type of device you use.

Tutorials are not the only way to learn about the library’s digital collections. Library staff are happy to help you troubleshoot any hiccups you might encounter while using the Digital Library. For help with your own device or our resources, drop in at 2419 14th Street on Tuesday afternoons from 2-4pm to get one-on-one help. Book-a-librarian appointments are also available at other times throughout the week.

Internet access and your library card are all you need to access a world of information. Library cards are free to those who live, work, or go to school within Columbus city limits. Digital Library cards are also available to those who are not eligible for a borrower’s card.

For more information on Access World News, technology help, obtaining a library card, or any other library service, contact us by stopping in, calling 402-564-7116 option 2, or visit www.cplconnect.us.

Rachelle McPhillips is an adult services librarian at the Columbus Public Library.