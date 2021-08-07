Cucumber bacterial wilt

Floating row covers are spun-bonded or woven plastic, polyester or polypropylene material that is placed over plants shortly after planting to exclude insects. They allow in light, water and air but must be removed once plants begin to bloom.

When laying row covers directly over plants, leave enough slack for the row cover to expand as the crop grows. Bury the edges completely with soil and place a board along the edges to keep the cover from blowing away and to prevent insects crawling beneath.

For taller or sensitive crops, row covers may need to be supported. If not, leaf abrasions can occur that lead to fungal disease issues or lower quality. PVC pipes or hoops are often used to create a framework to drape the row cover over.

When using a pesticide, do not apply them to blooming plants. Select one that has low impact on beneficial insects. For example, Neem is a plant based pesticide that prevents insects from feeding. Pyrethrins have no residual and treatments need to come in contact with beetles to be effective.

Conventional insecticides are longer lasting and kill more types of insects so use them responsibly. Examples are permethrin, bifenthrin, lambda-cyhalothrin and carbaryl. Read and follow label directions for application.