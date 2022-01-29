Digital books, magazines, concerts and more at the library

As people increasingly read and listen to books on their smartphone or tablet, they’re discovering one of the best resources is their local public library. Columbus Public Library cardholders can access a wide selection of popular digital ebooks and audiobooks, and digital magazines with the Libby app from OverDrive.

Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the Decade, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with CPL’s digital collection. This locally selected collection offers ebooks and audiobooks, including bestsellers and new releases, along with digital magazines. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.

A variety of categories of streaming digital content are also available to enjoy on any device 24/7. Users with a valid library card can access content that entertains, educates, and provides unique digital experiences, in addition to the library’s ebooks and audiobooks. Through Libby, the library offers access to this content as well as the library’s digital books. Top services include iNDIEFLIX, Qello, and Craftsy.

Use iNDIEFLIX to stream classic and contemporary features, award-winning shorts, film festival favorites and documentaries from around the world. Explore thought-provoking, well-known and undiscovered content. iNDIEFLIX works directly with young up-and-coming filmmakers from all walks of life to seasoned professionals paying them for every minute watched.

Libby users can stream the world's largest collection of on-demand full-length music performances, concert films, and music documentaries. Qello Concerts transforms your connected devices into the ultimate live music concert film experience. Give your favorite headliners a standing ovation from the best seat in the house anywhere, anytime!

The most recent addition to our Digital Library is Craftsy, an online resource for all creative makers, where you can find everything you need – from basic instruction to advanced techniques. It’s a community of enthusiastic makers, from quilters and sewers, to cake decorators and painters, wanting to create beautiful things and express their creativity.

These streaming resources can be found in the “Extras” collection in the Libby app or in our Digital Library at cplconnect.us, and each checkout gives you a seven-day pass to all the content.

To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks and more, download Libby or visit libbyapp.com/library/nebraska.

OverDrive will discontinue its original app next month. Our current OverDrive users can continue using the original app, but we recommend making the switch to Libby. We understand that there are varying levels of comfort and proficiency when it comes to using technology and it is important to us that you have access to the information and resources you need. Visit the library’s temporary location at 2419 14th St. every Tuesday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. for help using your devices and our resources.

Rachelle McPhillips is a reference librarian at the Columbus Public Library.

