Don’t miss the signs. Get screened for breast and colon cancer.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many Americans inside and away from hospitals, except in emergencies. Because of the restrictions, some people did not complete their annual health screenings.

That's why Columbus Community Hospital is stressing the importance of health screenings, including cancer screenings.

Since cancer encompasses such a large group of diseases, it can cause almost any sign or symptom. And sometimes, cancer is a silent disease with no symptoms in the early stages, so undergoing recommended cancer screening tests is important.

The American Cancer Society recommends all women 40 and older have annual mammograms and clinical breast exams (CBEs). All women in their 20s and 30s should have a CBE every three years.

Mammography is the gold standard for breast cancer screening. CCH offers 3-D mammography, a system that detects tumors hidden by overlapping breast tissue and provides a more accurate diagnosis than standard 2-D digital mammography.

"Breast tissue and cancers can look similar on mammograms," said Dr. Anthony Krueger, radiologist with CCH's North Central Radiology. "3-D mammography helps by separating the normal breast tissue from the cancer."