Don't get caught dirty-handed

One of the best things you can do to prevent getting sick is also the simplest–wash your hands. Wash them often. Wash them well. Many diseases are spread through hand-to-hand or hand-to-food contact. You can help prevent illnesses such as colds, flu, gastrointestinal disorders, food-borne infections, infectious diarrhea and meningitis with proper hand hygiene.

Why hand-washing works

Each day, your hands pick up scads of germs from people, pets, food and surfaces like tables, doorknobs and railings. You can infect yourself when you touch your eyes, nose, mouth or food. If you think you're clean, consider this: Studies show one in three people do not wash their hands after using the bathroom. That person who opened the door ahead of you this morning could be one of them.

Soap loosens and dissolves microorganisms so water can wash them away. As you rub your hands together, you also remove skin cells that contain germs. Soap may dissolve the membrane surface of some viruses, too, which stops them from being transmitted.

Are antibacterial products better?