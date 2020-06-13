Downtown Schuyler getting new salon

Stacy Kroeger said she believes Schuyler doesn't have as many options for hair salons.
But with 352 Salon Suites, she said she wants to give stylists from around the area the opportunity to start their own businesses and retain customers.
"I believe that the community of Schuyler, there are a lot of people that get their hair done or cut, and they're going outside of the community," she said. "And I do think that if a place like this were to open in Schuyler, people would keep their business locally."
352 Salon Suites, 119 E. 12th St. in downtown Schuyler, is currently taking applications for stylists to start their business there, offering six 8-by-10-foot suites.
"What that entails is that you have complete control over your own hours, your own pricing and then you keep 100% of sales from retail and services," Kroeger said. "So it's kind of having six individual businesses inside of a business."
Kroeger currently owns the Library Event Center, located next door, with her husband, Matt. The two buildings are part of the old library, which also includes an additional building that is currently vacant.
The idea for the suites came from Kroeger's friends in cities in Omaha and Lincoln, where she said the format has become popular for both stylists and customers.
"A lot of my girlfriends that are stylists in the more metro areas, this is a format that they're using," Kroeger said. "And they would never go back to anything different because of the flexibility and the upside earning potential it allows."
After hearing about how the suites had been a perfect fit for stylists, Kroeger said she knew she wanted to go ahead with the project in Schuyler.
"I know it's kind of a little newer format to a smaller community, but I think it will fit here as well," she said. "And it just provides a great opportunity to have your own business, but not have a ton of overhead."
As the owner and landlord of 352 Salon Suites, Kroeger has been at work on the building since Labor Day, conducuting measurements, redoing the flooring and installing a brand-new front door.
"Everything that we've done and all the different contractors that I've worked with, which have been wonderful, it's all a long process," she said. "And we were ready to open right before COVID, so that obviously kind of delayed this."
The salon comes months after the Kroegers bought the old public library building and turned it into the new Library Event Center, a suitable place to host various community events.
Audra Jedlicka, Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said she was happy to see another local family so invested in the community, noting she loved the idea of the shared suites that is popular in bigger cities like Omaha and Lincoln happening in Schuyler.
"Our community is just thrilled we have young entrepreneurs who are excited about our town and building," she said. "When you talk to both of them, you can tell they're excited about the future of Schuyler."
The high-end suites are move-in ready and are equipped with a Kaemark chair and bowl for stylists to use, as well as extra storage, mat and work space.
"The rent, it does include your 8-by-10 suite, your electricity, water, internet and use of common areas, which includes the lobby, the washer and dryer and the restroom," Kroeger said.
Each tenant will be able to lock their own suite independently, allowing for better social distancing while the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, Kroeger said.
"Of course, we're going to be following all of the health measures that are in place, such as one person at a time, waiting in your car, wearing a mask," she said. "So we will abide by all those rules, but right now, I'm just trying to get the word out that we are done and ready and open and ready to help stylists start their own business."
Stylists also have access to easy ACH rent payment, and customers will have convenient parking outside the building. Kroeger said the suites will also be well-spaced, as there is no back room to have color done.
"You have all of your color and all of your materials in your individual suite," she said. "So it's very easy to keep people separate and to abide by the 6-foot rule because they're all individually spaced."
Stylists interested in setting up business at 352 Salon Suites can either call Kroeger at 972-632-8775 or contact her through its Facebook page. The first month of rent will be free if an annual lease is signed by June 30.
"If there's anyone that knows of a stylist that this might be a good fit for, reach out to me," Kroeger said. "I'd love to meet with them and sit down and give them a tour."
Although getting the suites ready was a lengthy process, Kroeger said the end result made it worth it, and she's excited to have stylists run their businesses from her building.
"Just seeing my dream and vision come together and be a standing suite and units is very, very fulfilling," she said. "It's been a long road, but it's been well worth it and I've learned a lot."
