Downtown Schuyler getting new salon

"Our community is just thrilled we have young entrepreneurs who are excited about our town and building," she said. "When you talk to both of them, you can tell they're excited about the future of Schuyler."

The high-end suites are move-in ready and are equipped with a Kaemark chair and bowl for stylists to use, as well as extra storage, mat and work space.

"The rent, it does include your 8-by-10 suite, your electricity, water, internet and use of common areas, which includes the lobby, the washer and dryer and the restroom," Kroeger said.

Each tenant will be able to lock their own suite independently, allowing for better social distancing while the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, Kroeger said.

"Of course, we're going to be following all of the health measures that are in place, such as one person at a time, waiting in your car, wearing a mask," she said. "So we will abide by all those rules, but right now, I'm just trying to get the word out that we are done and ready and open and ready to help stylists start their own business."

Stylists also have access to easy ACH rent payment, and customers will have convenient parking outside the building. Kroeger said the suites will also be well-spaced, as there is no back room to have color done.