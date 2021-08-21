Emerald ash borer in Columbus

Consider the size of the tree. Removing and replacing a smaller tree now can be more economical than treating s tree for a number of years and then having the expense of removing a much larger tree. Trees will eventually die from the borer or the treatment.

If a homeowner chooses to treat an ash tree themselves with a soil treatment, know this is only recommended for trees with a trunk circumference of 45 inches or a diameter of 15 inches, or less.

Is the tree in a poor location such as under highline wires, too close to sidewalks or buildings or on a playground? These trees are best removed rather than treated. If a healthy tree is located on the south or west side of a home, it might be a candidate for treatment.

How has the tree been taken care of over the years? Was it provided supplemental water during dry periods or drought, mulched to protect the trunk, and protected from herbicides used to control weeds? Trees can appear healthy, but may be stressed if they have not been properly cared for.

On treatment options for EAB in ash trees, trunk injection treatments by experienced professional are considered most effective; especially for larger trees. Soil treatments on smaller trees can be done by homeowners but label directions need to be followed explicitly. And both work best when done during spring.