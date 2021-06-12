Engaging summer fun

Although the Columbus Public Library’s official, all-ages summer reading registration week is behind us, families and individuals of all ages can still sign up for this year's summer festivities. Registration can be done in person by visiting the library’s temporary location at 2419 14th St. (old police station) or by clicking the Beanstack link (https://columbusne.beanstack.org) on either the library’s Facebook page or website.
The Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Tails & Tales,” and it is packed full of engaging critter fun. Every week during June and July, the library will host a wide range of exciting events and activities around the Columbus area, including the temporary library building. On Mondays, entertaining movies will be shown at the Columbus Public Library in Room 127 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Children and guests are encouraged to come with pillows and blankets in tow to enjoy these family-friendly flicks. Tasty, individually wrapped snacks will be provided to make the experience even more memorable!
On Tuesdays, in-person shows and presentations will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Area youth will partake in several engaging programs conducted by well-known organizations like Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, Wildlife Encounters of Gretna, Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Recovery of Bellevue and the Omaha Children’s Museum.
Wednesdays at the library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. are for those students entering grades 4-6. The Columbus Public Library has collaborated with Columbus 4-H to offer the tween program, “CPL Wildlife Explorers.” This hands-on program will allow students the opportunity to learn about animals from around the world while conducting experiments, preparing the perfect pizza with help from skilled Pizza Ranch team members and venturing to the Henry Doorly Zoo free of charge.
The library’s Storytime program will take place on Thursdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy listening to whimsical tales read by talented guest readers and leave the event with a fun balloon creation. To conclude the 2021 summer reading festivities at the end of July, participants will be encouraged to show off their surfing skills, race down the water slides and enjoy the lazy river at the Pawnee Plunge. After splashing around, participants will be invited to a hotdog and potato chip luncheon served up by the Friends of the Columbus Public Library.
If you are still contemplating what summer activities to have the children involved in, look no further than the Columbus Public Library’s “Tails & Tales” summer reading program. We have entertaining activities planned Monday through Thursday for the upcoming summer months. This year’s engaging summer lineup is sure to please everyone in your household. If you have any questions regarding the library’s children’s summer reading program agenda, please contact me at (402) 564-7116 opt. 4.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS...
• Tuesday, June 15 - Omaha Children’s Museum: “Dinos on the Loose!” at 10:30 a.m. at Frankfort Square
• Tuesday, June 22 - String Beans Live! at 10:30 a.m. at Frankfort Square
• Tuesday, June 29 - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium: “Zoo2You!” at 10:30 a.m. at Frankfort Square
Don’t forget that the library’s children’s department offers a monthly calendar highlighting the many events that take place in the Children’s Room. To have this agenda sent to your inbox, email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.
Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.