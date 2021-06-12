Engaging summer fun

Although the Columbus Public Library’s official, all-ages summer reading registration week is behind us, families and individuals of all ages can still sign up for this year's summer festivities. Registration can be done in person by visiting the library’s temporary location at 2419 14th St. (old police station) or by clicking the Beanstack link (https://columbusne.beanstack.org) on either the library’s Facebook page or website.

The Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Tails & Tales,” and it is packed full of engaging critter fun. Every week during June and July, the library will host a wide range of exciting events and activities around the Columbus area, including the temporary library building. On Mondays, entertaining movies will be shown at the Columbus Public Library in Room 127 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Children and guests are encouraged to come with pillows and blankets in tow to enjoy these family-friendly flicks. Tasty, individually wrapped snacks will be provided to make the experience even more memorable!

On Tuesdays, in-person shows and presentations will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Area youth will partake in several engaging programs conducted by well-known organizations like Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, Wildlife Encounters of Gretna, Fontenelle Forest’s Raptor Recovery of Bellevue and the Omaha Children’s Museum.