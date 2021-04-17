Evergreen issues and workshop

There have been a number of evergreen issues over the past years and spruce seems to be one of the hardest hit this winter.
To help identify evergreen problems ranging from diseases and insects to abiotic issues, I will be holding a Zoom workshop to cover common issues and how to prevent or control them; and to help answer your questions.
This Zoom will be held April 22 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. If you would like to participate, please call the Platte County Extension office at 402-563-4901 and provide your email. We will send you the Zoom link and password. There is no cost to participate.
When the needles of an evergreen begin to turn brown and/or drop off, this can be caused by a number of different factors or a combination of them.
It is important to identify the cause so correct measures can be taken at the right time to reduce damage. In some cases, there is nothing that can be done and applying a pesticide is a waste of money and time. In other cases, a care practice like watering or mulching needs to be changed.
There are a number of fungal diseases that infect evergreen needles. Each one causes slightly different symptoms. And while the timing of when fungicides will work is similar between the diseases, different fungicides may be needed for different diseases. Identification is important.
For insects, identification may be even more important. For example, spruce mites feed on trees in spring and fall. This is when control measures need to be taken. However, damage from spruce mites often does not show up until later in the season. If insecticides are applied when the damage becomes noticeable, they will be ineffective.
Another example is bagworms. Mechanical control of removing bagworms by hand needs to be done by mid-May. If an insecticide is used, these need to be applied after eggs hatch. Depending on the type of insecticide, some need to be applied before larvae reach one-half inch in size while others can be applied for larger larvae.
And then there are abiotic issues. These are factors that damage evergreens but are not related to living things like vole damage or a pathogen or an insect.
Abiotic issues range from environmental to human caused. They include drought stress, soil compaction, winter burn or dessication, incorrect planting, using too deep of mulch, leaving burlap on root balls at planting, and much more.
The goal of the Zoom workshop will be to help with identification of common evergreen problems and to cover recommendations for managing or preventing issues. Identification and timing of correct control measures will be the focus.
Resources from Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Forest Service will also be shared to further help participants identify and manage evergreen problems.
With so many issues, replacing evergreens with a variety of different evergreen trees is important. Evergreens to plant in Nebraska will briefly be covered during the zoom workshop.
Again, to participate, call the Platte County Extension office at 402-563-4901 to sign up and receive the zoom link information.
Kelly Feehan is a community environment educator for Nebraska Extension-Platte County.