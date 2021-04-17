Evergreen issues and workshop

There have been a number of evergreen issues over the past years and spruce seems to be one of the hardest hit this winter.

To help identify evergreen problems ranging from diseases and insects to abiotic issues, I will be holding a Zoom workshop to cover common issues and how to prevent or control them; and to help answer your questions.

This Zoom will be held April 22 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. If you would like to participate, please call the Platte County Extension office at 402-563-4901 and provide your email. We will send you the Zoom link and password. There is no cost to participate.

When the needles of an evergreen begin to turn brown and/or drop off, this can be caused by a number of different factors or a combination of them.

It is important to identify the cause so correct measures can be taken at the right time to reduce damage. In some cases, there is nothing that can be done and applying a pesticide is a waste of money and time. In other cases, a care practice like watering or mulching needs to be changed.