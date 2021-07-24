Exciting library events for the 2021-22 school year

With the 2021-22 school year beginning in just a few short weeks (even less for dedicated educators), area families will soon be preparing for what this next school year has in store. They will be purchasing needed school supplies, searching for the perfect dress shirt for back-to-school pictures and mentally preparing for the extracurricular events sure to come. The Columbus Public Library (CPL) Children’s Department is also gearing up for what is looking to be an exciting time with great programming in the works for toddlers through students entering sixth grade.

The library’s ever-popular “Storytime/ART” program will once again be taking place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays and at 1:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 2. This engaging program alternates weekly between two formats. During week one, families enjoy “Storytime” consisting of 30 minutes of engaging book reading followed by a fun playtime that includes handmade balloon creations. The following week, participants engage in “StoryART,” which also consists of 30 minutes of engaging book reading and additionally includes a craft or activity that ties in with the theme of the books read that day.