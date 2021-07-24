Exciting library events for the 2021-22 school year

With the 2021-22 school year beginning in just a few short weeks (even less for dedicated educators), area families will soon be preparing for what this next school year has in store. They will be purchasing needed school supplies, searching for the perfect dress shirt for back-to-school pictures and mentally preparing for the extracurricular events sure to come. The Columbus Public Library (CPL) Children’s Department is also gearing up for what is looking to be an exciting time with great programming in the works for toddlers through students entering sixth grade.
The library’s ever-popular “Storytime/ART” program will once again be taking place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays and at 1:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 2. This engaging program alternates weekly between two formats. During week one, families enjoy “Storytime” consisting of 30 minutes of engaging book reading followed by a fun playtime that includes handmade balloon creations. The following week, participants engage in “StoryART,” which also consists of 30 minutes of engaging book reading and additionally includes a craft or activity that ties in with the theme of the books read that day.
Young children who arrive early for the “Storytime/ART” program will have the opportunity to interact with a wide range of different learning manipulatives. These fun activities will allow children to hone early learning skills like color recognition, pattern coding and shoe tying basics.
The Columbus Public Library's fast-growing tween program entitled “Tubular Tween Nights" (TTN) launches up again on Sept. 24. This chill program, a partnership between CPL’s Children’s and Young Adult Departments, is scheduled for one Friday evening a month from 6:30-9 p.m.
TTN is designed for students in grades 4-6. It provides those upper elementary and early middle school students with the opportunity to come to the library, relax, show off their Nintendo Switch and xBox gaming skills, play tag games like “Sardines” and feast on tasty food items such as pizza! This program takes place after the library is closed, so registration is required for each event and participants must have a signed permission form on file.
As you can see, the Columbus Public Library’s Children Department has been working on several awesome programs scheduled for the 2021-22 school year. We are continually striving to find new ways to keep area youth reading and loving their library! If you have any questions about the programs offered by the Columbus Public Library, please feel free to contact me at (402) 562-4205.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR…
• Sept. 2, 16 & 30 Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
• Sept. 9 & 23 StoryART at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.
• Sept. 24, Tubular Tween Night (students in grade 4-6) at 6:30 p.m.
Please note that the Columbus Public Library’s Children’s Department does offer a monthly calendar highlighting the many activities that will take place at the library’s temporary building, 2419 14th St., in Room 127. To have this informative calendar of events delivered to your email inbox, email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.
Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.