Exclusive online summer reading

This year’s event is FREE, packed with engaging activities, and offered entirely online. Registration for the sizzling festivities will be held online beginning Tuesday, May 26. Families wanting to sign their children up for the program need only visit the library’s website (cplconnect.us) or Facebook page, click on the Beanstack link, and follow the prompts.

A majority of this summer’s activities will be provided through the “Page Turner Adventures” program, which participants will access using their library Beanstack account. Mondays will be “Show Days.” Families will be entertained with a wide range of theatrical presentations. Tuesdays are “Project Days.” Participants will take part in games, crafts, science experiments, and more using supplies found around the house. Wednesdays will be “Author and Illustrator Days.” Readers will become better acquainted with popular picture and chapter book writers like Chris Grabenstein, Lori Haskins Houran, and Donna Gephart. Thursdays are “Tween Days.” Upper elementary participants will have fun with activities and crafts especially designed for them. Fridays will be “Special Guest Days.” Families will be able to access online presentations by Ringling Clowns, world-renowned magicians, ventriloquists, and puppeteers. CPL participants will also enjoy programs conducted by local organizations including Platte County 4-H, ScienceTellers, and the Crane River Theater Group.