Exclusive online summer reading

The Columbus Public Library (CPL) is ready for this year’s summer reading program entitled “Imagine Your Story!”
This year’s event is FREE, packed with engaging activities, and offered entirely online. Registration for the sizzling festivities will be held online beginning Tuesday, May 26. Families wanting to sign their children up for the program need only visit the library’s website (cplconnect.us) or Facebook page, click on the Beanstack link, and follow the prompts.
A majority of this summer’s activities will be provided through the “Page Turner Adventures” program, which participants will access using their library Beanstack account. Mondays will be “Show Days.” Families will be entertained with a wide range of theatrical presentations. Tuesdays are “Project Days.” Participants will take part in games, crafts, science experiments, and more using supplies found around the house. Wednesdays will be “Author and Illustrator Days.” Readers will become better acquainted with popular picture and chapter book writers like Chris Grabenstein, Lori Haskins Houran, and Donna Gephart. Thursdays are “Tween Days.” Upper elementary participants will have fun with activities and crafts especially designed for them. Fridays will be “Special Guest Days.” Families will be able to access online presentations by Ringling Clowns, world-renowned magicians, ventriloquists, and puppeteers. CPL participants will also enjoy programs conducted by local organizations including Platte County 4-H, ScienceTellers, and the Crane River Theater Group.
Prizes will be awarded every week during this year’s summer reading program. Individuals who just completed the 3rd-5th grades will be asked to read 20 minutes a day, roughly two hours a week. Young readers will be encouraged to read or have a grown-up read to them for 10 minutes a day, roughly one hour a week. Reading times will be tracked on the participant’s Beanstack account. Once they meet their weekly goal, nifty ribbons will be awarded through their Beanstack account. When CPL opens their doors to the public again, participants will present their ribbons, on either a device or printouts from home, and collect their prizes. Prizes include wizard wands, dinosaur grabbers, and super soaker water shooters.
To conclude this year’s summer extravaganza, a Pawnee Plunge pool party is scheduled for July 24. After splashing around, attendees will enjoy a cookies and juice social. These plans are contingent on whether or not the Plunge is open to the public, so things might change depending on what is going on around the community.
Remember that the Columbus Public Library is still offering its curbside book pickup service. Patrons need only contact the library with their book requests or visit the library’s website (cplconnet.us) and place holds on items marked “on shelf.” Library staff will pull the items and contact you to work out a time to pick up your items. If you have any questions about this summer’s “Imagine Your Story” program, or would like more information about the library’s curbside service, please contact the library at 402-564-7116.
Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.