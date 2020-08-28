Faith Regional Physician Services opens clinic in Columbus

Recruited by Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, upon completion of his residency training, Dr. Rickert moved back to Northeast Nebraska and joined Faith Regional Physician Services Orthopedics. Dr. Rickert continues to primarily see and treat patients in Norfolk. For now, he will travel to Columbus twice a month to see patients. He also provides outreach services at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

In addition to orthopedic services, Faith Regional Physician Services also now provides cardiology services at FRPS Columbus Medical Specialties with the addition of Ajay Chander, M.D.

A familiar face in Columbus, Dr. Chander has provided cardiology services in Columbus for the past several years. He joined Faith Regional Physician Services in August, and he’s excited to continue providing the same great cardiology care his patients have come to know and expect, now as part of the Faith Regional CardioVascular Institute team.