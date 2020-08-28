Faith Regional Physician Services opens clinic in Columbus

Columbus native Jared Rickert, D.O., is happy to be providing orthopedic services to residents in and around the town where he was raised.
“I am truly excited to provide orthopedic services in Columbus. It’s a great privilege to be able to give back to the community that I grew up in,” Dr. Rickert said.
Dr. Rickert’s first day at the newly opened Faith Regional Physician Services Columbus Medical Specialties clinic was Aug. 14 and he saw several patients that day for various orthopedic needs. Dr. Rickert specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of injuries and disorders of the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles. This includes, but is not limited to joint replacement (hip, knee and shoulder, including partial knee replacement and anterior hip replacement) and sports medicine injuries, such as rotator cuff repairs, ACL repairs, torn meniscus, shoulder instability and more.
After graduating high school, Dr. Rickert headed off to the University of Nebraska Omaha for his undergraduate degree in biotechnology with a minor in chemistry. He then pursued his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from A.T. Still University – Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Rickert continued his orthopedic training in Missouri, completing his internship and orthopedic surgery residency at Des Peres Hospital, St. Louis University Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Hospital, all located in St. Louis.
Recruited by Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, upon completion of his residency training, Dr. Rickert moved back to Northeast Nebraska and joined Faith Regional Physician Services Orthopedics. Dr. Rickert continues to primarily see and treat patients in Norfolk. For now, he will travel to Columbus twice a month to see patients. He also provides outreach services at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
In addition to orthopedic services, Faith Regional Physician Services also now provides cardiology services at FRPS Columbus Medical Specialties with the addition of Ajay Chander, M.D.
A familiar face in Columbus, Dr. Chander has provided cardiology services in Columbus for the past several years. He joined Faith Regional Physician Services in August, and he’s excited to continue providing the same great cardiology care his patients have come to know and expect, now as part of the Faith Regional CardioVascular Institute team.
At the new clinic, Dr. Chander will continue to provide diagnosis and management for a broad spectrum of heart disease and heart-related conditions. He attended medical school at the University of Birmingham School of Medicine in the United Kingdom before completing over seven years of training, including a surgical residency, internal medicine residency, cardiology fellowship and an interventional cardiology fellowship in New York and New Jersey. Dr. Chander offers over 15 years of experience as a cardiologist. Columbus will continue to be Dr. Chander’s primary location.
FRPS Columbus Medical Specialties is at 3763 39th Ave., Suite 600, in Columbus. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Rickert or Dr. Chander, call 402-564-9610. To learn more about each of these providers and the new clinic, visit frpsclinics.org.
