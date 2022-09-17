With the 2022-23 school year moving full steam ahead, some area families with young children yet at home might still be searching for enriching opportunities to get their little ones out of the house and around children their same age. These same families may also have parents seeking fun events to entertain their children while they connect with other parents. Filling those needs, the Columbus Public Library (CPL) has started its FREE Fall 2022 children and tween programming lineup.

The library's ever-popular Storytime/ART program takes place every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. - noon and 1:30-3 p.m. This exciting program allows toddlers and preschool-age children to hear great stories and discover fun songs, poems, and fingerplays. CPL's Storytime/ART activities alternate weekly between two formats: Storytime consists of a 30-minute book reading, playtime, and balloon creations and StoryART incorporates a 30-minute book reading, playtime, and craft that goes with that day’s theme.

Families who arrive early to the storytime sessions will have the chance to learn together, using different toys and activities that enable children to hone early learning skills like color recognition, counting, fine motor skills, and sharing. When the children interact during playtimes, parents are more than welcome to visit with one another. Such times provide a needed reprieve from the work that goes into being a dedicated stay-at-home parent.

For families wanting an activity (and perhaps a respite from) their older school-age children, the Columbus Public Library offers a monthly tween program entitled Tubular Tween Nights (TTN). This laid-back venue is scheduled for a Friday evening from 6:30pm- 9pm and kicks off on September 30th.

TTN is designed for students grades 4-6 and gives them a fun evening in the library to relax, play games, and feast on tasty food like pizza, tacos, and burgers! Registration for each TTN event is required. Participants must also have a notarized signed permission form on file before signing up. This form is valid through May 2023.

If you are looking for activities that your children can participate in during the 2022-23 school year, look no further than the Columbus Public Library. We have a wide range of FREE activities that will appeal to everyone in the family, including Mom and Dad. If you have any questions about the events mentioned or would like other great programming recommendations, please contact me at (402) 564-4205 or email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS…

Sept. 22, Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 29, StoryART at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 30, Tubular Tween Night (students in grade 4-6) at 6:30 p.m.

The Columbus Public Library’s Children’s Department offers an informative brochure highlighting the many activities that take place at the library. To have this informative item delivered to your email inbox, email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.

Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.