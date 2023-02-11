Whether Valentine’s Day is a cause for celebration or just another Tuesday for you, Columbus Public Library has several romance titles on the new fiction shelf that can help you bask in love and affection no matter the day.

Fans of Jennifer Cruise or Susan Mallery’s “You Say It First” are likely to swoon over “Do You Take This Man?” by Denise Williams. Booklist says this opposites attract, enemies to lovers, second chance romance features “a no-nonsense divorce attorney who moonlights as a wedding officiant and a wedding planner who used to be a pro-football events manager. Both are detail-oriented and take-charge, but Lear Campbell likes to charm people to do his bidding, whereas RJ Brooks likes to use logic and expertise to bend people to her will. RJ’s competitive nature has her winning high-profile cases for her law firm. Lear cannot help falling in love, leaving his heart vulnerable to being broken yet again. Is she willing to risk being hurt while trusting in Lear’s love? Is he willing to trust his feelings to accommodate RJ’s sharp corners?”

If you like your romance served up with a side of paranormal, check out “The Kiss Curse” by Erin Sterling. Ann Aguirre fans might find some heart-warming magic in Sterling’s funny, upbeat, and whimsical sequel. This second dip into the Graves Glen stories features the cousin and brother of Vivi and Rhys from 2021’s “The Ex Hex.” Booklist says, “When prim and proper Wells Penhallow gives up his pub in Wales to go to Graves Glen, it is to ensure that the Jones family, who has taken over maintenance of the Ley lines that power the magic around the town founded by his family, are not causing harm. He wants to keep an eye on Gwyn Jones, who sells tchotchkes to the ordinary folk who flock to the witchcraft-themed town, and opens an upscale competing shop across the street. Gwyn starts losing her magic about the same time as an old college friend shows up. Who can she trust; her college pal or the extremely attractive business rival who is enticingly kind and helpful? As Wells tries to help Gwyn uncover what is zapping her magic, dark forces gather, putting not only Gwyn but all of Graves Glen in peril. As Gwyn and Wells’ relationship sizzles, Sir Purrcival, Gwyn’s talking cat, steals the show with wry wit.”

Christina Lauren and Tessa Bailey fans will want to cozy up to “The Decoy Girlfriend” by Lillie Vale. Booklist sums up this steamy romantic comedy: “Author Freya Lal’s deadline for her second book is getting close, and she has nothing written. She escapes this stress by pretending to be the actress Mandi Roy, who looks just like her, and going to clubs. Mandi’s supposed boyfriend on and off screen, Taft Bamber, sees Freya as Mandi in a club, and having met her in a bookstore, is intrigued. Mandi offers Freya a deal to impersonate her for a few weeks, but no one expects Freya and Taft to fall in love. The fake dating and celebrity tropes are fun and believable… Freya is a layered character full of surprises, and Taft is an appealing hero. Fans of Hollywood romances will relish this, and readers of royalty romance may also enjoy this genre cousin.”

For more reading recommendations and read-alike suggestions for books that stole your heart, check out NoveList Plus in the Digital Library at www.cplconnect.us.