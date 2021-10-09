Fall into some good reads at the library

The beginning of October really signifies that fall is here. We start to hope for cooler weather where we can sit on the couch, drink some apple cider, and cozy up reading a few horror stories to get into the Halloween spirit. I am going to talk to you all about some of the horror books that can be found in the Teen Space. These spooky books will definitely get you in the Halloween spirit.

"Watch Over Me" by Nina LaCour

Mila is used to being alone. Maybe that’s why she said yes to the opportunity: living in this remote place, among the flowers and the fog and the crash of waves far below. But she hadn’t known about the ghosts.

Newly graduated from high school, Mila has aged out of the foster care system. So when she’s offered a job and a place to stay at a farm on an isolated part of the Northern California Coast, she immediately accepts. Maybe she will finally find a new home, a real home. The farm is a refuge, but also haunted by the past traumas its young residents have come to escape. And Mila’s own terrible memories are starting to rise to the surface.

"There’s Someone Inside Your House" by Stephanie Perkins

Makani Young thought she'd left her dark past behind her in Hawaii, settling in with her grandmother in landlocked Nebraska. She's found new friends and has even started to fall for mysterious outsider Ollie Larsson. But her past isn't far behind.

Then, one by one, the students of Osborne Hugh begin to die in a series of gruesome murders, each with increasingly grotesque flair. As the terror grows closer and her feelings for Ollie intensify, Makani is forced to confront her own dark secrets.

Both of these books will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat. To hear about more spooky books, please go and listen to my weekly Teen Book Talks, where I discuss different Young Adult book genres: youtube.com/user/columbuslibrary68601/playlists. You can also find some other ghost and horror stories by logging into Libby on your smartphone or tablet. All you need is a library card!

Throughout the remainder of this year and into next year, young adult patrons should check out the marker boards in and near the teen space. Library events and community happenings that will be of interest to them are posted in those locations. Watch the Teen Space, Facebook, and our website calendar at http://columbusne.us/library for upcoming young adult events and makerspace open hours.

If you have any questions, please contact Jessica at 402-562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us. Have a spooktacular October!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0