Fall programs at the CPL

With Summer Reading coming to an end, that means the start of Teen Fall Programs! Any teen in grades 7-12 can come and sail away on a pirate ship as a Page Paladin, join our LEGO Club to create a wizarding world, or come to our new Manga or Teen Book Clubs to immerse yourselves in another world. I am going to be talking about these programs and more, so stick around!

Ahoy, mateys! The sea be-a-calling all Paladins. Start as a lowly sailor on a merchant vessel, and earn the chance to become captain of your own ship. Learn about pirate superstitions and what life was like aboard a pirate vessel. Meet famous pirates of the high seas. Take part in our pirate escape room or vote in specified tournaments to earn an extra ticket. Drawings are held every month for one of two gift cards. Just head on over to the Beanstack app to get pre-registered today!

Teen Manga Club and Teen Book Club are two new programs that are starting this year. Read a new manga or book every month and share your thoughts with the group. The first Teen Manga Club will be held on September 6 @ 5:30pm. We will be choosing the manga for the entire school year on this night, so come in to get your favorite manga on the list. The first Teen Book Club will be held on September 25 @ 1:30pm. We will also be choosing the books we read for the entire school year on this night.

Teen Drop-In will resume on Sunday, August 7 @ 3pm. Come to the library to hang out, play games, and eat snacks. Anime Club will return on August 4 @ 6pm. Enjoy free anime and take-home Japanese snacks.

The 1st of August is also the opening to our Teen Book Box. If you are a teen in grades 7-12, you can sign up each month to subscribe to our monthly Book Boxes. A Book Box is a library box that you pick up each month at the Service Desk. Each box contains a library book, a free book for you to keep, and other goodies, treats, activities, crafts, and book lists. When you're done reading, just return the book(s) and box, and you keep the treats! We have a limit of 10 Book Boxes a month, so be sure to head over to our website or Facebook page to find the link for this month’s box.

Every month at the library we host a Who Would Win Tournament. Teens can either come into the library and vote in the Teen Space or vote online to help decide the winner for each month’s tournament. Make sure to come into the library or check out our Facebook page to find the link for the vote.

Any of the programs that I have discussed above can be attended by any teen in grades 7-12. Make sure to stop by the Teen Space if you want to find out more about any of our programs. I look forward to seeing you all in August! If you have any questions, please call me at 402-562-4203 or email me at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us.