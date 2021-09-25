Find your next favorite read with NoveList Plus

One of the most-used features of NoveList Plus is “read-alikes” which suggests titles that are “just like” other titles.

Ash’s list includes “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple. I enjoyed the audio version of this and would be interested to read other books like it. Choosing Semple’s novel from the list offers more information about the book as well as a list of read-alikes I can browse. Hovering over each book title, I see that the read-alikes for Semple’s novel cite humor as a common thread but also find similarity with different characteristics of the book like point-of-view, setting, or quirky characters.

Whether you enjoy reading nonfiction, mysteries, romance, Westerns, or quirky humor, NoveList Plus is a useful and fun tool for readers. Sign into NoveList Plus and save titles to a folder for viewing later. Then sign in with your library card and PIN at www.cplconnect.us to place holds on those items at CPL. Don’t see the book in our library? Check out our digital e-book and audiobook collections with hoopla and Freading. If you prefer a print copy, we are happy to borrow one from another library for you with our Interlibrary Loan service.