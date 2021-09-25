Find your next favorite read with NoveList Plus

Have you ever finished a great book and wanted to find more just like it? Columbus Public Library offers NoveList Plus, a helpful resource in our Digital Library collection that helps readers match up with the books that are right for them.
Consider NoveList Plus your one-stop guide to great reading. It contains lists of recommended reads and award-winning books. It covers both fiction and nonfiction titles for all ages from the youngest readers to adults. You will also find extra content like reviews (both professional reviews and reader reviews), book discussion guides, curriculum guides, and other book-oriented articles. Book groups and teachers find these resources especially helpful.
On the landing page, NoveList Plus has curated “Recommended Reads Lists” for readers of all ages. The adult recommended reads include lists for “2021 Adult Faves (So Far)” that includes a lot of titles I have seen readers chatting about on YouTube and TikTok. Area book club readers can use “Book Club Best Bets” to get ideas for books to share. My personal favorite, “NoveList Staff Faves” lets you browse the bookshelves of NoveList Plus employees to get reader-to-reader recommendations.
Each list has a personalized description and I discovered that NoveList Plus staffer, Brierley Ash and I have similar reading preferences. Ash says: “While I tend to prefer science fiction and fantasy, I enjoy reading books of many genres and at all age levels. Darkly humorous or offbeat books are some of my favorites … I love snark.” This sounds like a list made for me.
One of the most-used features of NoveList Plus is “read-alikes” which suggests titles that are “just like” other titles.
Ash’s list includes “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple. I enjoyed the audio version of this and would be interested to read other books like it. Choosing Semple’s novel from the list offers more information about the book as well as a list of read-alikes I can browse. Hovering over each book title, I see that the read-alikes for Semple’s novel cite humor as a common thread but also find similarity with different characteristics of the book like point-of-view, setting, or quirky characters.
Whether you enjoy reading nonfiction, mysteries, romance, Westerns, or quirky humor, NoveList Plus is a useful and fun tool for readers. Sign into NoveList Plus and save titles to a folder for viewing later. Then sign in with your library card and PIN at www.cplconnect.us to place holds on those items at CPL. Don’t see the book in our library? Check out our digital e-book and audiobook collections with hoopla and Freading. If you prefer a print copy, we are happy to borrow one from another library for you with our Interlibrary Loan service.
The library provides help for using your devices and our Digital Library resources on Tuesday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. or by appointment. Visit our temporary location at 2419 14th St., or call us at 402-564-7116 option 2 to find your next favorite read!