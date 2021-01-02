Fiscal year in review, part 1

On March 16, 2020, the library closed to the public following the example of local schools. We spent a few weeks assisting the community over the phone and online, helping patrons navigate our digital library resources and printing/mailing needed documents. After establishing procedures and safety measures, we launched a curbside delivery service on April 9. Library cardholders placed requests for materials using their library account online (www.cplconnect.us) or called to request items directly from staff. A pickup time was scheduled once items were ready and items were placed outside when cardholders arrived. In May and June there were 662 uses of curbside service.

The City of Columbus offered a grocery order and delivery program through Columbus Hy-Vee during April, May, and June. Library staff assisted employees from other city departments with placing and delivering orders.

The library building reopened June 22 with limited hours and services, which continue to fluctuate based on local health guidelines and statewide directive health measures. Curbside service continued to be offered, although it was not utilized often after the building reopened.