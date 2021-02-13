Fiscal year in review, part 2

Concept site and floor plans were presented to the community in the summer of 2020. An educational campaign was launched leading up to the Nov. 3 general election where a special bond election would ask voters to approve the issuance of bonds to fund the library/cultural portion of the project. The educational campaign also informed voters that no additional taxes were needed to fund the development, construction, or furnishing of this building. These bonds would be paid using an existing half percent (½ %) sales tax that was approved by voters in 2016 for the exclusive purpose of constructing new fire, police, and library/cultural buildings.

The Columbus Library Foundation continues to raise funds for this project through private donations and grants. These funds will help to offset the public cost of the project.

Voters approved the issuance of bonds for the new building project. Because Oct. 1 marked the start of a new fiscal year, results of the Nov. 3, 2020 vote will be included in the summary of the 2020/2021 fiscal year. Details regarding the development of final plans for the library’s temporary location as well as design details for the new building’s exterior, floor plan, parking, etc. will also be included in next year’s summary.