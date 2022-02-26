Fiscal year in review

Every year, libraries across the state reflect on the impact they have made in their community. The Nebraska Library Commission uses this annual survey to gauge the quality and sustainability of Nebraska libraries and collect data on the types of services libraries are providing their communities. Data is reported by fiscal year, the most recent of which ran from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

That fiscal year was another exciting and busy year for the Columbus Public Library! In October 2020, COVID-19 restrictions were still largely in place, then in the spring the library moved to a temporary facility for the construction of the new building. Over the course of the fiscal year we saw the library continue to be well used by the community, recording over 55,000 library visits, 254 meeting room uses, and over 8,000 uses of public computers.

Library service was provided to the community of Columbus with 2,286 open hours last fiscal year. Including and beyond open hours, materials and resources are available to cardholders 24-7-365 through our Digital Library.

Columbus Public Library offers a plethora of freely available information and entertainment online with countless videos and songs to stream, magazines and music to download, and tutorials to complete. Over 62,000 e-books and e-audiobooks were checked out & downloaded from your library’s electronic collections on Libby/Overdrive, Hoopla, and Freading. To access over 35 resources available through our Digital Library, all you need is a library card, which is free if you live, work, or attend school in Columbus. Digital Library cards are also available at no charge to visitors who are otherwise ineligible for borrowing privileges.

In addition to all that is accessible online, the library building continues to offer a circulating collection of over 42,000 print books, 2,200 audiobooks, and close to 6,000 DVDs. Cardholders took circulating materials home over 80,000 times during the fiscal year. For those items sought by a cardholder that the library does not own, we offer Interlibrary Loan services. Columbus Public Library borrowed 940 items from libraries across the country for our cardholders to checkout. We also lent 534 items to libraries who offer the same service to their communities.

Library programs were conducted throughout the year, both in the library and at various locations around the community. Over 400 programs and activities for children, teens, and adults were provided to the Columbus community, with over 7,700 participants. During the summer, 346 children, 85 teens, and 434 adults participated in the Summer Reading Program.

New equipment was added to the library’s makerspace for community use and additional makerspace open hours were introduced. In the makerspace you can 3D print, cut vinyl and paper, print and use heat transfer on fabric and mugs, sew and embroider, print posters, and digitize film negatives and VHS tapes. Tutorials for the available equipment can be completed via Niche Academy, a Digital Library resource. Visit our website (www.columbusne.us/library) to learn more.

While we wait in anticipation for the completion of the new community building, your public library remains a space where the community can access entertainment and educational materials, spend time with friends or meet new people, experience something new, or share what they have learned.

Karen Connell is the Columbus Public Library director.