Fun filled travel time

With the holidays now upon us, many families will be spending countless hours on highways and interstates to reconnect with friends and loved ones, especially since this time last year, the world was on lockdown due to COVID.

Being the dad to three lively kiddos, I know first-hand just how exciting and stressful holiday travel can be. Over the years, though, my bride and I have discovered a few life-saving library resources that have helped make such excursions more enjoyable for everyone involved.

It might come as a surprise to some that audiobooks are the first items to make our travel list. I cannot tell you how many times these resources have come to our aid as we ventured to Grandma and Grandpa Hruska’s in Schuyler, Grandpa and Grandma Karel’s farm in St. Edward, and Uncle Justin's home in Michigan. Audiobooks make wonderful travel companions because, unlike radio stations, they do not fade out because of poor reception. The Columbus Public Library (CPL) offers many great juvenile audiobooks like Jack London’s “Call of the Wild’, Disney-Pixar’s “Toy Story Collection”, E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web”, Scott O’Dell’s “Island of the Blue Dolphins”, Roald Dahl’s “The BFG”, and Disney’s “Frozen”.

DVDs are another vital travel resource that families can use to prevent roadside meltdowns. More vehicles are coming equipped these days with entertainment features like built-in DVD players. CPL has an immense collection of DVDs for viewers of all ages like “The Secret Life of Pets”, "My Little Pony: Applejack”, "Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!”, "Moana”, “Tangled”, and “Paw Patrol: Dino Rescue”. Parents will have no problem selecting movies that will appeal to everyone on the trip.

Another great travel resource, especially for older children, is eBooks. The Columbus Public Library has thousands of titles that patrons can easily access through our user-friendly website (www.cplconnect.us). Once there, users will click "Digital Library" and be transported to a magical realm that features all of the online resources the library has to offer, including "Libby/Overdrive" for books, "Hoopla" for movies, and "Freegal Music" for jams. Families can download hundreds of titles to their lightweight iPads and tablets rather than lugging around heavy suitcases of DVDs and books. Mom and Dad will also have peace of mind knowing that their children will be entertained with family-friendly content they have selected and downloaded using their library cards. Also, any item downloaded will automatically check itself back in, so families will not have to leave their destinations prematurely to rush back to the library to return their items.

So the next time your family embarks on holiday travel, be sure to include the Columbus Public Library in your plans. We have a bounty of quality resources guaranteed to make the travel time less hectic and pleasant for the whole family! If you have any questions about the items featured in this article, or would like more information about the great family resources that the Columbus Public Library has to offer, contact me at (402) 564-7116 option 4.

And from my family to yours, I would like to wish all of you a very happy and healthy holiday!

Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.