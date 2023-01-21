Garden and landscape learning opportunities

We may not be able to do yard and garden work now, but we can attend classes for personal learning, to ask questions, share, and to hear about Extension resources to use to improve landscapes and address plant issues.

The mission of Nebraska Extension is to extend science based information to help Nebraskans. For horticulture, one goal is assisting people in making informed decisions about plant selection and management to create sustainable green space that benefits people, communities and the environment.

Some of the ways we extend information is at demonstrations and classes, providing publications written for Nebraska such as NebGuides found at www.extensionpubs.unl.edu , and one-on-one consultations. I will also be providing timely tips on Twitter. These can be found at @KellyFeehan2.

Following are dates, topics and speakers for upcoming classes that will be held in person in Columbus or as webinars. For a flyer to learn more about these classes and to register for one or more, call Nebraska Extension at 402-563-4901 or e-mail kfeehan2@unl.edu or visit our website at www.platte.unl.edu .

Our first class is an in-person class on Feb. 2. I will teach about pollinators and flower partnerships, mainly covering plant selection for pollinator habitats. Extension Master Gardener (EMG), Marilyn Schmit, will also talk about selecting & growing sunflowers.

On February 16, EMG Sharon Bohmont will share some information about drip tape irrigation in raised beds and I will cover water conservation in the landscape and rain gardens. Join us March 2 to learn about lunch box hydroponics. EMG Janice Jochum and I will teach this session.

We will take a short break and resume on April 12 when I will teach about current tree issues from emerald ash borer to spruce diseases. On May 8, we are holding a shade tree pruning demonstration. The location is still to be decided and registered participants will be notified of the location.

Virtual classes to be held via Zoom to watch from home are Pollinator Nesting and Overwintering by Jennifer Hopwood with Xerces Society on Feb. 7. John Porter with UNL Extension will cover Strawberries and Small Fruits on Feb. 14. On Feb. 21, Invasive Plants and Insects will be taught by Allison Zach with the Nebraska Department of Ag and Nicole Stoner from UNL Extension.

Additional webinars will be Drought Effects, Watering, and Evergreen Issues on February 28 which I will teach and David Lott with UNL Extension will cover Seed Saving and Seed Libraries on March 7. The webinars are recorded and registered participants can be sent a link to watch later if you miss one.

The Thursday morning classes are 9 a.m. to noon. The Tuesday evening zooms and classes are all from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The cost for most of the classes are $10 each.

As you can see, there are many learning opportunities coming up. Again, call Nebraska Extension at 402-563-4901 or e-mail kfeehan2@unl.edu or visit our website at platte.unl.edu for a flyer to learn more about these classes and to register.

If classes do not work for you, many Nebraska Extension resources can be found at www.communityenvironment.unl.edu . And you can always call, e-mail, or stop by your local Extension office with questions.

When e-mailing questions, pictures are helpful especially if you need help identifying a plant problem. Be sure the pictures are not blurry. Send one of the entire plant if possible, and send close ups of the leaves or the signs and symptoms of concern.

Kelly Feehan is a community environment educator for Nebraska Extension-Platte County.