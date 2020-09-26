Good enough is not good enough

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I remember Mother using those words when she described the outcome of my father’s efforts to replace the kitchen windows of their farmhouse. My father was terrific at many things: Farming, parenting, being a Christian and a law enforcement officer, but he did not have the craftsmanship or attention to detail that is expected of home carpenters.

He replaced an old, double-hung window above her kitchen sink with a casement style, but it did not fit inside the unfinished space well, and air would whistle in between the sash and frame. Dad promised to fix it, but he never got around to it. When we kids asked about it, Mom would say, “Oh. It’s good enough.”

We could tell she longed for those kitchen windows to be trimmed and tight, especially when her sisters dropped in for a visit or the pastor came for coffee. There’s something about a woman’s pride in her kitchen, but Mom was quick to move company into the dining or living room, away from what she didn’t want them to see.

What does this have to do with Columbus?