GPS moves into first stand-alone building in Columbus

Those traveling along Lost Creek Parkway may notice a new addition to the area – a stand-alone building for Great Plains State Bank.
The current branch that customers know, located in the strip mall along 33rd Avenue, will still be open. But, a newly constructed, 10,000-square-foot building will have all the services that Great Plains offers and serve as the company's headquarters.
“With the growth we’ve had and the number of hires we’ve had, we ran out of space. Two reasons: One is we needed the space (and) two is it was time to get a permanent location,” President/CEO Rick Chochon said.
The second branch, 4459 41st Ave., will be managed by CFO Bryan Chochon, one of Rick’s sons. Rick, his assistant, two tellers and new accounts specialists will remain at the Westgate location. Bryan will be situated next to Parkway Plaza. The mortgage department will now be located in the new branch.
“Actually, we had an extremely smooth opening last Tuesday,” Bryan said. “Our tellers were able to do deposits and cash checks. Our loan department was able to type docs and our new accounts were able to open new accounts.”
Bryan said that current and expected development on the north side of Columbus made the site of the new branch a good location.
“Obviously, this location being on the Parkway between the hospital and the high school, it seems to be a really up-and-coming area and it made sense to have it in this area as well … We think in the future it’ll become more and more developed and popular,” Bryan said.
“Since we’re keeping that other location, it made sense to try to get some distance so you’ve got a place for people south of town or downtown to go to and people from north, west and east can pretty easily with the Parkway.”
Rick noted that establishing Columbus’ stand-alone GPS building tells the community that Great Plains is here to stay.
“In case there was any question on our permanency, this will show them that we’re here for the long-term,” Rick said. “All the services are still open here (Westgate Center) as they were before. And now going from the loan production office that we had at the other end of the mall, now we have a second full-service facility in town with a second drive-through.”
Great Plains State Bank became established in Columbus in 2016. Bryan said that making sure GPS would be self-sufficient in this area was the first step in a several-year-long process.
“Once you hit a certain size in the community and you can make sure you’re self-sufficient in that community is when we wanted to build a stand-alone bank. With all the people and all the expertise we’ve been hiring the last couple of years, we needed a larger space and it made the most sense,” Bryan said.
Most importantly, Bryan said that GPS is focused on providing quality customer service.
“Our niche is, for sure, the folks looking for a handshake, if this is what I tell ya then this is what it is. Just down to earth, we know your name when you come in, we’ll be able to ask you ‘oh, how did your weekend go? You said you were going to meet with your granddaughter.’ Just really personable and conversational rather than transactional,” Bryan said.
Looking to the future, Rick said GPS is looking at establishing permanent building in O’Neill. Currently, there is a modular unit in O'Neill.
“We’ve, again, been very fortunate with local community support and banking with us and believing in us,” Bryan said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
