GPS moves into first stand-alone building in Columbus

Those traveling along Lost Creek Parkway may notice a new addition to the area – a stand-alone building for Great Plains State Bank.

The current branch that customers know, located in the strip mall along 33rd Avenue, will still be open. But, a newly constructed, 10,000-square-foot building will have all the services that Great Plains offers and serve as the company's headquarters.

“With the growth we’ve had and the number of hires we’ve had, we ran out of space. Two reasons: One is we needed the space (and) two is it was time to get a permanent location,” President/CEO Rick Chochon said.

The second branch, 4459 41st Ave., will be managed by CFO Bryan Chochon, one of Rick’s sons. Rick, his assistant, two tellers and new accounts specialists will remain at the Westgate location. Bryan will be situated next to Parkway Plaza. The mortgage department will now be located in the new branch.

“Actually, we had an extremely smooth opening last Tuesday,” Bryan said. “Our tellers were able to do deposits and cash checks. Our loan department was able to type docs and our new accounts were able to open new accounts.”

Bryan said that current and expected development on the north side of Columbus made the site of the new branch a good location.