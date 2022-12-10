'Great holiday reads!'

With Christmas roughly 15 days away, many people are busy wrapping up last-minute tasks such as purchasing unique gifts, baking tasty treats, decorating holiday trees, and finalizing travel plans to out-of-town destinations. To provide a needed break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, I would like to recommend a few great picture books for the whole family to enjoy!

“What Santa Can’t Do” by Douglas Wood provides children with a behind-the-scenes look into the life of Jolly Old St. Nick and his wife, Mrs. Claus, by explaining how Santa is both similar and different compared to the average person. For example, he can find every house in every town in every country, but Santa can’t always find his favorite slippers. This insightful tidbit demonstrates that, like us, sometimes Santa is forgetful. Did you know that Santa can’t giggle, chuckle, or snicker; he can only “ho, ho, ho”? Though everybody else has a unique laugh depending on the situation, Santa only has his traditional joyful noise!

“Mouse’s First Christmas” by Lauren Thompson features Thompson’s popular children’s character, Little Mouse. The story begins with “Twas a night still and starry and all through the house, not a creature was stirring…just one little mouse.” The rest of the book chronicles the adventure Little Mouse has as he discovers various Christmas decorations such as candy canes, jingle bells, and Christmas trees. Towards the end of the story though, Little Mouse encounters a visitor decked out in a tailored red suit, who says to him, “Tis your very first Christmas, and all through the house no one is loved more than you, Little Mouse.” The kind words that come forth from the jolly old soul fill Little Mouse with the warmth of the holiday season.

“If You Take a Mouse to the Movies” by Laura Numeroff is a delightful tale about what happens when a young boy decides to treat his fuzzy friend to a show. Though the title mentions nothing about Christmas, readers soon discover that this text is indeed a holiday book. The story begins in the movie theater with the little mouse asking for popcorn. The mouse soon becomes bored with the flick and starts to string the kernels together. The reader then joins the duo on an adventure, where they encounter several Christmas symbols such as tree ornaments, carols, and snowmen. At the end of the book, the boy and the mouse end their adventure back at the movie theater, where it began.

So, if your loved ones find that they need a break from the busyness that can be the holiday season, visit the Columbus Public Library and check out a few of the many wonderful Christmas picture books that are available. I can guarantee you will find the right book to put next to the cookies you leave out for Old St. Nick! If you would like more information on other great holiday reads, please contact me at -402-564-7116 opt. 4.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS…

• Dec. 15, StoryART at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

• Dec. 16, Tubular Tween Night (students in grade 4-6) at 6:30 p.m.

• Jan. 5, 2023, the library’s Storytime/ART program will start up again for the new year with Storytime at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

The Columbus Public Library’s Children’s Department offers an informative brochure highlighting the many activities that take place at the library. To have this informative item delivered to your email inbox, email me at bhruska@columbusne.us.

Brad Hruska is the children's librarian at Columbus Public Library.