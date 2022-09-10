Manga has been one of our most popular collections in the Teen Space. In fact, Anime Club and our new Teen Manga Club have been requested by several teens who want more manga in the library. With the rise of manga’s popularity, there are still some who question what manga is, the types of manga, and where they should start if they want to read manga.

What is manga? According to New York Public Library’s, “A Beginner’s Guide to Manga,” manga is “an umbrella term for a wide variety of comic books and graphic novels originally produced and published in Japan. Unlike American comic books, which are usually printed in full color, Japanese manga are almost always published in black and white. Full-color prints are often only used for special releases. Japanese manga is read right-to-left rather than left-to-right, which is the norm for English language publications.”

Manga is chiefly categorized by audience first, then genre. There are four types of audiences to which manga are marketed. If you are looking for more information on manga genres and sub-genres, then check out: Beginner's Guide to Manga 3: Genres and Subgenres.

Shonen: often features lots of action, comedy, and some coming-of-age camaraderie between characters. Examples include Naruto, Fullmetal Alchemist, My Hero Academia, & The Promised Neverland.

Shojo: the focus here is less on the action and more on drama, emotion, and, usually, idealized romance. Like shonen manga, shojo manga usually features the coming-of-age story of a young protagonist. You can usually identify shojo covers by their use of pretty pinks, flowers, or other cutesy images. Examples include Sailor Moon, Fruits Basket, and Skip Beat!

Seinen: just like shonen manga, seinen manga features action and violence, but with a more serious or darker tone, as well as adult content such as sexual situations, graphic violence, or foul language. Examples include Tokyo Ghoul, One Punch Man, and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.

Josei: this type of manga often features more mature narratives exploring romantic and personal relationships, told in greater depth than their shojo counterparts—but this is not always true. Unlike shojo manga, which almost always follows a female protagonist, josei manga often features male and female protagonists. Examples include Honey and Clover and Princess Jellyfish.

To learn more about manga and to find some manga suggestions, I recommend heading over to our new Columbus Public Library Guide to Manga webpage at https://sites.google.com/view/cplguidetomanga

If you have any questions, please call me at 402-562-4203 or email me at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us.

Reference: New York Public Library. (2018). A Beginner's Guide to Manga. https://www.nypl.org/blog/2018/12/27/beginners-guide-manga