Gynecologic cancers: increased awareness helps save lives

When it comes to "female health issues," have you noticed there's a tendency for people to whisper or not say anything at all? But a condition as serious as a cancer of a woman's reproductive system cannot be detected or treated by silence. That's why it's important for all women to know about gynecologic cancers and how to protect their health. Knowledge of symptoms, family history, and early detection of cancer can lead to successful treatment and longer, healthier lives.

Words to the Wise

The following overviews of common gynecologic cancers can help you learn about their prevalence, symptoms, screenings and treatment. Seeing your health care provider for regular gynecological exams can also help you know your risk for these cancers.

Endometrial (Uterine) Cancer

Cancer of the endometrium (lining of the uterus) is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system and the fourth most common cancer in women in the United States. An estimated 40,000 women will be diagnosed with endometrial cancer this year. Endometrial cancer has a high cure rate. When it is detected before it spreads to other organs, 96% of women survive endometrial cancer.