Gynecologic cancers: increased awareness helps save lives

When it comes to "female health issues," have you noticed there's a tendency for people to whisper or not say anything at all? But a condition as serious as a cancer of a woman's reproductive system cannot be detected or treated by silence. That's why it's important for all women to know about gynecologic cancers and how to protect their health. Knowledge of symptoms, family history, and early detection of cancer can lead to successful treatment and longer, healthier lives.
Words to the Wise
The following overviews of common gynecologic cancers can help you learn about their prevalence, symptoms, screenings and treatment. Seeing your health care provider for regular gynecological exams can also help you know your risk for these cancers.
Endometrial (Uterine) Cancer
Cancer of the endometrium (lining of the uterus) is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system and the fourth most common cancer in women in the United States. An estimated 40,000 women will be diagnosed with endometrial cancer this year. Endometrial cancer has a high cure rate. When it is detected before it spreads to other organs, 96% of women survive endometrial cancer.
Endometrial cancer develops in 1 to 2% of women in the United States. It is most common in women between the ages of 45-75, however the incidence peaks between the ages of 60 and 70 years. Symptoms almost always include irregular or postmenopausal bleeding and may include irregular discharge, pelvic pain or weight loss. There is no standard screening exam, so it is important to see a physician for yearly pelvic exams, and for any irregular or postmenopausal bleeding.
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is the second most common gynecologic malignancy and the most common cause of gynecologic cancer death in the United States. This year, more than 22,000 American women are expected to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Because there is no reliable screening test for ovarian cancer and the disease can progress silently with no symptoms, this cancer often goes undetected until its later stages.
Ovarian cancer is most common in women between the ages of 50-65, and those who have gone through menopause, but it's important for all women to be aware of any subtle changes in their health. Symptoms of ovarian cancer, which are more often subtle and symptoms of less serious conditions, include abdominal swelling, bloating, long-term stomach pain, feeling full or having trouble eating, unusual vaginal bleeding or discharge. Talk to your doctor if you notice any of these symptoms. When ovarian cancer is caught early, 90% of women are treated successfully.
Cervical Cancer
About 11,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer (cancer of the cervix, the opening of the uterus) each year. Women who have been infected with certain types of the human papillomavirus (HPV) may be at higher risk of developing cervical cancer. A Pap test can detect pre-cancerous changes that may be removed before cancer can develop. Pap tests begin at age 21, and continue through age 65. Over the past 20 years, death rates from cervical cancer have steadily declined, thanks to the Pap test and the ability to successfully treat pre-cancerous lesions.
Symptoms of cervical cancer usually include irregular vaginal discharge or bleeding other than a normal period. Cervical cancer is often curable with a hysterectomy or radiation treatments, or a combination of the two. More importantly a vaccine is approved by the FDA that protects against four types of HPV infection and could help prevent cervical cancer. Ask your health care provider about the vaccine which is approved for both males and females ages 9 to 45.
In Summary
Gynecologic cancers can happen at any age but are most prevalent in post-menopausal women. They are most successfully treated when caught early. The most important thing is to be open and honest with your health care provider. Let them know about any family history of gynecologic cancer, get yearly screening exams, and if you think you are having any symptoms, specifically if you have any post-menopausal bleeding, let your provider know.
Dr. Nicholas Wulf is an OB/GYN with Columbus Women’s Healthcare.
