Have chicken soup for the soul

“A little girl at a wedding afterward asked her mother why the bride changed her mind. What do you mean? Responded her mother. Well, she went down the aisle with one man, and came back with another.” – Author unknown, taken from “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Happily Ever After” by Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hansen, and Amy Newmark.
Funny and inspiring stories like these are found in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books. These collections of short stories of wisdom, love, and inspiration will warm and nourish the souls of all readers in these troubled times. The library has around forty-five of these books on the shelves, but since we are currently closed to the public for an undetermined amount of time, the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books are available for download on OverDrive.
Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen are motivational speakers who decided to incorporate one hundred and one inspirational stories that they and other speakers used in their talks into a book. In searching for a winning title, they both pondered on the topic for one hour a day. Jack Canfield kept thinking about his grandmother’s chicken soup and remembered how she told him it would cure anything. The book would have the same healing powers as the soup, but for the soul.
The first “Chicken Soup for the Soul” book was released on June 28, 1993. Today there are over 250 different titles, it’s published in over 100 countries, translated into 43 languages, and more than 500 million copies have sold worldwide! You can submit your own inspirational story to the editors of “Chicken Soup for the Soul” by following the guidelines posted on their website. They also have pet food with the same brand “Chicken Soup for the Pet Lover’s Soul” available in specialty stores in the United States and Canada. They even have a “Chicken Soup for the Soul” podcast with Amy Newmark. You can listen to Amy share inspiring stories and life advice from everyday people. Amy’s firm purchased the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” company in 2008 and continued the tradition of serving up inspirational stories for parents, kids, teachers, pet lovers, and countless other souls.
Wait there’s more – they have “Chicken Soup for the Soul” soups, pastas, and other foods for people too! You can tune into “Chicken Soup for the Soul” TV shows like “Project Dad”, or “Hidden Heroes”, a series about everyday people doing good deeds. I had no idea that “Chicken Soup for the Soul” was so big! I hope you enjoyed learning about this with me.
Since the library is currently closed to the public for an undetermined amount of time, library staff are posting fun and informative activities to our Columbus Public Library Facebook page. We want to reassure you that all your checkouts have been extended and you will not need to worry about any late fees related to the coronavirus shutdowns. We are still at the library answering questions and helping with digital resources.
If you want to participate in an adult storytime, Nebraska Author Tosca Lee is reading a chapter each night at 8 pm out of her book “Iscariot: a Novel of Judas”. If you are just joining, you can go back and watch her videos from the beginning so you can hear the whole story in order. Tosca Lee is a lot of fun and will be joining us (hopefully) on August 22 for her author talk about her new book “A Single Light”, the second in her “Line Between” series.
We miss seeing and serving everyone here at the library. As we clean, repair, organize and sort through the library collection, we look forward to the day when we can open our doors to the public and enjoy interacting with our valued patrons again.
Kelli Keyes is the manager of Columbus Public Library.
