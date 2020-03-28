Have chicken soup for the soul

“A little girl at a wedding afterward asked her mother why the bride changed her mind. What do you mean? Responded her mother. Well, she went down the aisle with one man, and came back with another.” – Author unknown, taken from “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Happily Ever After” by Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hansen, and Amy Newmark.

Funny and inspiring stories like these are found in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books. These collections of short stories of wisdom, love, and inspiration will warm and nourish the souls of all readers in these troubled times. The library has around forty-five of these books on the shelves, but since we are currently closed to the public for an undetermined amount of time, the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books are available for download on OverDrive.

Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen are motivational speakers who decided to incorporate one hundred and one inspirational stories that they and other speakers used in their talks into a book. In searching for a winning title, they both pondered on the topic for one hour a day. Jack Canfield kept thinking about his grandmother’s chicken soup and remembered how she told him it would cure anything. The book would have the same healing powers as the soup, but for the soul.