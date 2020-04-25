Helping Columbus get back on track

These are strange waters that we are navigating today. The COVID-19 virus has changed the way we look at so many daily activities. From how we work, how we play, and how we interact with family and friends.
The direct impact of this virus will pass. As you have heard, so many people mention we will have a “new normal." We will change some of our behavior and change the way we do business. But we will soon get back to a routine that resembles past experiences.
What will not pass so quickly will be the indirect impact that this virus has had on our community. The stores and businesses that have had to close, will they come back? Can they survive this void that they have endured? Yes, there is stimulus money available and I hope all that qualified have received their allotment. But will that help be enough?
We must do our part to bring theses stores and businesses back. We often talk “shop locally!" It is more important now than ever. We have to walk the walk and NOT just talk the talk.
I think many of us have tried to support our restaurants and fast food places. Take out Tuesday and other things have been helpful. We have to keep this up. And our boutiques and shops need our dollars. We need to purchase what we can here.
The impact of the virus on City services will be more far-reaching than just having City Hall closed, the Library, Community Center, and Aquatic Center closed. The impact will affect City operations because there has been a direct hit on our sales tax revenues. As you all know sales tax revenues fund many of our City operations. And the closure of our businesses to the virus translates into lost revenue.
How much is lost? That is the $64,000-question. Sales tax revenues are received from the State and usually, there is a six-week lag time. So February revenues were reported April 15th and that was before much had happened. The March numbers will be received about May 15. That will be our first real picture.
We know there will be lost revenues. How much is the question? And then how long will revenues stay below previous levels? There are many questions surrounding our revenue stream. And no clear answers.
Knowing this situation the City has taken an aggressive conservative approach. We have a comfortable reserve fund so there is no emergency. But we need to be good stewards of our citizens' dollars. We have asked all Departments to re-evaluate upcoming purchases. It doesn’t matter if the items in question have been budgeted or not. What matters now more than ever- is the purchase necessary or can it wait.
I believe we are good stewards of your tax dollars. I believe we have been conservative in our budgeting. But today we face an unprecedented situation and everything demands extra scrutiny. We must remember to ask-“is it necessary or is it nice!"
During all of this COVID-19 activity, normal City activities have operated. We have held Council meetings, Planning and Zoning meetings, and normal City business has been conducted. Maybe the doors have been locked but assistance has been a phone call away. We have strived to assist the public and not skip a beat.
Our City crews have been busy. Street crews filling potholes, tarring cracks, and cleaning winter debris from the curbs. Utility workers have been performing the semi-annual hydrant flushing. Every morning your water facet brought you freshwater and your toilet flushed. Your garbage man collected your trash and took it to the transfer station. Your City services have continued.
Great excitement surrounds what is happening with the rollout of our Civic Center/Children’s Museum/Library/City Hall. What a great opportunity. Taking the input from countless interactions with the public we believe we have landed on a concept that makes sense and the public will support. Over the next few months, the concept will be explained. Stay tuned!
Our new police station is fully operational after the April 6th move in. Our new fire station continues to make progress and we are getting eager for their move in. There is so much happening around Columbus that I cannot detail all of it. Just take a drive around town and see for yourself.
The return to normal will begin soon. And all of us will play a part in helping Columbus get back. No matter what the “new normal” becomes we must embrace it and help our community move forward. Thank you for all you do!
Something good Columbus!
Jim Bulkley is the mayor of Columbus.
