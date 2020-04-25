Helping Columbus get back on track

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

These are strange waters that we are navigating today. The COVID-19 virus has changed the way we look at so many daily activities. From how we work, how we play, and how we interact with family and friends.

The direct impact of this virus will pass. As you have heard, so many people mention we will have a “new normal." We will change some of our behavior and change the way we do business. But we will soon get back to a routine that resembles past experiences.

What will not pass so quickly will be the indirect impact that this virus has had on our community. The stores and businesses that have had to close, will they come back? Can they survive this void that they have endured? Yes, there is stimulus money available and I hope all that qualified have received their allotment. But will that help be enough?

We must do our part to bring theses stores and businesses back. We often talk “shop locally!" It is more important now than ever. We have to walk the walk and NOT just talk the talk.

I think many of us have tried to support our restaurants and fast food places. Take out Tuesday and other things have been helpful. We have to keep this up. And our boutiques and shops need our dollars. We need to purchase what we can here.