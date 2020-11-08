High days and holidays: Hoppe beautifies homes for Christmas

“It’s just great to come home and your trees are decorated,” Morris said. “People come in and comment on them all the time. It’s amazing what she can do.”

Previously, Hoppe coached middle school volleyball and girls soccer so she only did Hoppe Holidays on the weekends. But she’s able to dedicate more time to her side business as she will have evenings free.

“This year, I decided to put it out on Facebook publicly. Before it was just like word of mouth and I had like 10 customers,” Hoppe said. “I’m now pretty much completely booked through the first week of December. I have a few openings but not a lot.”

Hoppe said she typically books tree-only decorations in evenings as it will only take one session to get a tree completed.

“I like a very full Christmas tree, personally,” Hoppe said. “One of my specialties … is the large toppers made with a lot of stems. But I will do whatever a customer wants done with their tree and use whatever they have. But, I would say very, very glitzy with lots of ornaments.”

Hoppe can normally be seen decorating on her own, though sometimes she does receive assistance.