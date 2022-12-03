Holiday planning at your library

It is right after Thanksgiving, and if you are anything like me, your mind switches over to thoughts about what to buy for the upcoming holidays. Gifts are something that I like to think of right away, and what could be more special than giving someone a gift from the heart that you made yourself in the Library’s Makerspace.

At the Columbus Public Library, we have several machines that could help you with your holiday gift giving. First, did you know that we have a 3D printer? I know my mother was excited when I 3D printed her an ornament with the year our family was established. There are so many different items that can be 3D printed the options are endless. Head to Thingiverse.com to see models of what you can 3D print. Library patrons have printed items like Disney castle models and Fitbit holders.

Another great piece of equipment that we have is our Cricut Maker. You can use the Cricut to make phrases for wood signs to hang on doors, or make a stencil to paint an outdoor mat for someone’s front porch. Our Cricut also can help you create those matching family t-shirts that you have always wanted! If you are hoping to do something on a larger scale, we also have a vinyl cutter that can cut large letters.

One of the most used pieces of equipment that we have in our Makerspace is a sublimation printer. This printer creates a picture using special heat transfer ink, and allows you to heat press that picture onto different objects. Some of the sublimation projects that have been done in the past are mugs, bookmarks, flags, and clothing. This is a great way to add a personalized image or text onto a lot of different materials.

The last piece of equipment that I am going to talk about today is our Elgato Video Capture. If you have VHS tapes or other video content on a near-obsolete media that need to be digitized, this is the device for you. Quite a few patrons and library staff have transferred their old home videos to a flash drive, saving these memories in a format that they can view again. This would make a great gift for your relatives to be able to sit down during the holidays and watch some old movies together.

The Columbus Public Library’s Makerspace also offers a Bernina sewing machine, large format printer, a heat press, a mug press, Kodak Scanza, and a disc cleaner.

The Makerspace at the Columbus Public Library houses a lot of great equipment. If you want to come and check it out, we do provide open hours most Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. - noon and on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Jessica at 402-562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us.