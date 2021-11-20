Holiday programs at your library

The beginning of November marks the start of the holiday season. Here at the library, we are going to be holding some exciting programs to help get everyone into the holiday spirit.

Anime Club will meet Dec. 2 and 16 at 6 p.m. in the library. We will watch some amazing shows, eat Japanese inspired snacks, and talk about what everyone is watching! I will also be running a Winter Movie Day on Dec. 23 from 1-5 p.m. There will be food, drinks, coloring, and several holiday movies played throughout the afternoon.

November also marks the start of nominating your favorite anime in our Best of 2021 Anime Tournament. Nominate up to 16 anime that were aired during the year 2021. The top 16 anime from your nominations will go on to compete in the Best of 2021 Anime Tournament.

There are only three rules for nominating:

- It must have aired new episodes (streaming or TV) in the year 2021 for any season.

- It has to be an anime show, not an anime movie.

- It can be subbed or dubbed.

You can either fill out this Google form (https://forms.gle/ZHMpkjNbVNxbwH3bA) or submit a paper ballot in the Teen Space in the library. To enter the November Nomination Drawing for a mystery prize, please enter your name and contact information at the end of your nomination submission.

Our first Teen Library Council meeting will occur Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. The Teen Library Council is open to students in grades 7-12. We will meet the first Thursday of each month at the library. Teens will have a chance to voice their opinions concerning programming ideas and events. They will also get to help make some decisions regarding the future Teen Space in our new building. During this month’s meeting, we are going to be decorating holiday cards for nursing homes to spread joy this season.

Finally, I am going to talk about our Teen Book Boxes. If you are a teen in grades 7-12, you can sign up each month to subscribe to our monthly Book Boxes. A Book Box is a library box that you pick up each month at the Circulation Desk. Each box contains a library book, a free book for you to keep, and other goodies, treats, activities, crafts, and book lists. When you're done reading, just return the book(s) and box, and you keep the treats! If you're interested, sign up using this link: https://forms.gle/5ahtm3wty4NFDLt58. Just tell us a little bit about yourself, including choosing your favorite genres (like horror, fantasy, sci-fi, etc.), and then we'll do the rest. There is a limit of 10 people per month so be sure to sign up soon!

Throughout the remainder of this year and into next year, young adult patrons should check out the marker boards in and near the Teen Space. Library events and community happenings that will be of interest to them are posted in those locations. Watch the Teen Space, Facebook, and our website calendar at http://columbusne.us/library for upcoming young adult events and makerspace open hours.

If you have any questions, please contact Jessica at 402-562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us.

