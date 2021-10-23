Honoring authors, uniting readers

What book will all Nebraskans be encouraged to read in 2022? We will all find out today! A historical fiction set in the Sandhills, nonfiction work on refugees resettled in Nebraska, a book of humorous essays on small town life —all stories with ties to Nebraska and the Great Plains—are the finalists for the 2022 One Book One Nebraska statewide reading program. The finalists are The Bones of Paradise by Jonis Agee (2016), The Middle of Everywhere by Mary Pipher (2003), and It’s Not the End of the Earth But You Can See it From Here by Roger Welsch (1990). You can read or listen to these finalists on Overdrive/Libby or check them out from the Columbus Public Library.

The One Book One Nebraska reading program, now in its eighteenth year, is sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, Humanities Nebraska, and Nebraska Library Commission. It encourages Nebraskans across the state to read and discuss the same book, chosen from books written by Nebraska authors or that have a Nebraska theme or setting. A Nebraska Center for the Book committee selected the three finalists from a list of twenty-four titles nominated by Nebraskans. Nebraska Center for the Book board members voted on the 2022 selection, which will be announced today.

Nebraska’s 2021 Book Award winners are being honored at the Nebraska Center for the Book’s Celebration of Nebraska Books. A few of the winners this year are: Letters from Space by Clayton Anderson, Lily Discovers People are Like Donuts by Rob Otte, Illustrated by Carey Goddard, The Brightest Place in the World by David Philip Mullins, Dancing with the Octopus: A Memoir of a Crime by Debora Harding, Never Caught Twice: Horse Stealing in Western Nebraska, 1850-1890 by Matthew S. Luckett, and Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments, 1854-1967 by Jeff Barnes.

Held at the Nebraska History Museum, the event will also include a keynote presentation by the author of the 2021 One Book One Nebraska selection, Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II by James J. Kimble (Bison Books, 2014).

The Celebration of Nebraska Books is sponsored by Nebraska Center for the Book and the Nebraska Library Commission, with support from History Nebraska’s Nebraska History Museum. The Nebraska Center for the Book is housed at the Nebraska Library Commission and brings together the state’s readers, writers, booksellers, librarians, publishers, printers, educators, and scholars to build the community of the book, supporting programs to celebrate and stimulate public interest in books, reading, and the written word. The Nebraska Center for the Book is supported by the National Center for the Book in the Library of Congress and the Nebraska Library Commission.

“As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans, bringing together people and information. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development, and coordination of library and information services.” For more information, visit their website at http://nlc.nebraska.gov/

Karen Connell is the Columbus Public Library director.