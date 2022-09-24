Honoring Nebraska authors

Nebraska’s 2022 Book Award winners are being honored at the Nebraska Center for the Book’s Celebration of Nebraska Books on Oct. 22. The celebration held at the Nebraska History Museum will include readings by some of the winning authors, designers, and illustrators of books with a Nebraska connection published in 2021. Available in print from Columbus Public Library or on Libby or hoopla from our Digital Library, a few of the winners this year are:

• "Rhinos in Nebraska: The Amazing Discovery of the Ashfall Fossil Beds" by Alison Pearce Stevens, illustrated by Matt Huynh. Publisher: Godwin Books, Henry Holt Company

o Awarded for best Youth Book, Illustration, and Nonfiction Natural History categories

o Available in print at Columbus Public Library and e-book on Libby and hoopla

• "Nebraska Golf: Out of the Shadows" by Stu Pospisil. Publisher: Omaha World Herald

o Awarded for best Nonfiction Nebraska as Place category

o Available in print at Columbus Public Library

• "The Perfume Thief" by Timothy Schaffert. Publisher: Doubleday

o Awarded for best Fiction category

o Available in e-book and e-audiobook on Libby

• "Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World’s Worst Diseases" by Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen. Publisher: Workman Publishing Company

o Awarded for best Nonfiction Popular History category

o Available in e-book and e-audiobook on Libby

• "The Only Wonderful Things: The Creative Partnership of Willa Cather & Edith Lewis" by Melissa J. Homestead. Publisher: Oxford University Press

o Awarded for best Nonfiction Biography category

o Available in e-book on Libby

• "Time in the Wilderness: The Formative Years of John “Black Jack” Pershing in the American West" by Dr. Tim McNeese. Publisher: Potomac Books

o Awarded for best Nonfiction Biography Honor category

o Available in e-book on hoopla

• "Fuel Your Body: How to Cook and Eat for Peak Performance" by Angie Asche. Publisher: Agate Publishing

o Awarded for best Nonfiction Health and Fitness category

o Available in e-book on hoopla

• "After One Hundred Winters: In Search of Reconciliation on America’s Stolen Lands" by Margaret D. Jacobs. Publisher: Princeton University Press

o Awarded for best Nonfiction Cover and Design category

o Available in e-audio on hoopla

The Celebration of Nebraska Books is sponsored by Nebraska Center for the Book and the Nebraska Library Commission, with support from History Nebraska’s Nebraska History Museum. The Nebraska Center for the Book is housed at the Nebraska Library Commission and brings together the state’s readers, writers, booksellers, librarians, publishers, printers, educators, and scholars to build the community of the book, supporting programs to celebrate and stimulate public interest in books, reading, and the written word. The Nebraska Center for the Book is supported by the National Center for the Book in the Library of Congress and the Nebraska Library Commission.

“As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans, bringing together people and information. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development, and coordination of library and information services.” For more information, visit their website at http://nlc.nebraska.gov/