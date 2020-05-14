Hope wears blue socks and plays the guitar

“What kind of music do you like?” I asked.

“I’m kind of old school,” the girl said. “I like Led Zeppelin.”

“I’m impressed,” I said honestly, dropping some money into her bucket. “Play something.”

She chose “Circles,” a modern song I didn’t recognize, and in a few short chords, I could tell she practiced a lot. Her second song was “Pinball Wizard” by The Who. She didn’t sing but strummed with deliberate artistry.

We talked a little more and I learned she was in the sixth grade. Her name was Kya, but I’m not sure of the spelling. I just know I drove away with a renewed sense of optimism about the future.

Kya gave me faith that things will return to normal. That old songs will live on and the arts cannot be contained by isolation. She showed me that while our coronavirus numbers may increase, one person can make a difference, and a sobering day can be made positive in a moment of serendipity.