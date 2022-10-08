How to be a good library patron

From October 2020 through September 2021, the Columbus Public Library recorded 55,413 visits, 143,301 total checkouts, and 7,716 program attendees. With all of this happening at CPL, I would like to ensure visitors get the most out of library services with some helpful tips for being a good library patron.

Handle with Care: The library collection is shared among all library users. Normal wear and tear are expected, but help us maintain the collection for everyone in the community with these tips based on book-handling rules from the Library of Congress:

• Have clean hands and a clean area to use the book

• Keep food and drink at a safe distance

• Avoid forcing a book to lie open to 180 degrees (especially placing an open book face-down)

• Do not use paper clips, "dog ear" folding, or acidic inserts to bookmark pages

Let Us Do the Fixing: Sometimes pages get torn, covers come loose, or stickers fall off. The library has specific supplies intended for mending library materials. Please avoid using tape, glue, or other solutions you have at home to put a book back together. Let us know about the problem when you return the item so we can address it right away.

See Something, Say Something: Does the restroom need attention? Did an entire shelf of books mysteriously relocate itself to the floor? Is computer #10 acting funky? Please let us know. Even if you might know how something happened, tell us so we can fix it and everyone can enjoy the library.

See Something, Maybe Say Nothing: Is your computer time over but you see that your neighbor is scrolling Facebook or playing a game? Did you spot a teenager browsing in the main fiction collection? Did you witness someone using their 40-book allowance to check out nothing but graphic novels? Everyone uses the library differently and all of these scenarios fall within our guidelines for use. As long as use is in compliance with our policies, it’s okay.

Ask: Is your morning coffee group debating the date of a historic event? Maybe you are interested in a piece of local history or can’t quite get one of our Digital Library services to work properly on your device. Finding answers to your questions makes our geeky hearts very happy so please ask. If we don’t know the answer, we will do our best to figure it out.

Tell Your Friends: Did you have a particularly helpful interaction with a library staff member? Perhaps you learned a lot about Abraham Lincoln (Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.), participated in a lively book discussion (Oct. 27 at 6:30), or maybe you enjoyed a presentation from Jeff Barnes about Nebraska and Indian Wars (Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.). Tell your friends and family about the variety of experiences offered at the library and help us be the least-kept secret in town.

Stay in Touch: We want to make sure you know what is happening at your library. Check out our website (https://columbusne.us/library) to sign up for our monthly newsletter, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and download our children’s and young adult services brochures. See what has been added to the shelves and browse our print and digital collections at www.cplconnect.us.

Call us anytime at 402-564-7116 option 2, or stop in at our temporary location at 2419 14th Street and show off your A+ library user skills!

Rachelle McPhillips is an adult services librarian at the Columbus Public Library.