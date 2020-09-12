Huskers football lives on at Big 10

The bar announced it was holding the weekly event on Facebook and the response has been favorable with many looking forward to watching their favorite team.

"Everyone that we've talked to has had really positive feedback," Stacey said. "They're really excited about it and happy to hear (the games) and have the energy of Husker football."

Showing the season is particularly special to the Schaefers, who are die-hard Nebraska football fans themselves.

The couple had a vision of what Big 10 would look like before it opened in May, and want to see that dream become a reality. Even if the Huskers won't take the field at Memorial Stadium this fall, the Schaefers imagine their establishment to be a bar where residents can gather and enjoy football.

"We grew up in that time," Cory said. "(In) 94' and 95' when they won and 97' of course. That was the year before I graduated (high school). The other good thing about that is we have some ties to some football players that would love to make a trip to Columbus to come hang out with us too."

On top of showing the games, Big 10 will be offering other treats as well.

"We're going to treat it like a Husker Saturday," Cory said. "We'll do drink specials and give out some prizes."