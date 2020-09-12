Huskers football lives on at Big 10

Husker football fans may not be able to watch live Nebraska games this fall, but Big 10 Sports Bar & Grill is providing the next best experience on Saturdays.
Starting today at 2 p.m. and every Saturday afterwards, Big 10, 510 23rd St., will be showing complete games from the 1997 National Championship.
Owners Cory and Stacey Schaefer want fans to still experience Husker game days on Saturday. When the future of sports was first called into question due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stacey pitched an idea.
"I've been saying since the beginning that we need to air old games," she said. "And then, these guys put it together and came up with a great season."
The Schaefers obtained TV footage of all 13 games.
The '97 season was chosen in part of because it was the team quarterbacked by current head coach Scott Frost. Big 10 Sports Bar will be showing the Week 2 game against Frost's former team, University of Central Florida.
"It's the year Scott Frost won," Cory said. "We have a new head coach, and we figured we'd share his season."
Nebraska games won't be the only sports played on TV on Saturday. Big 10 will have multiple live sporting events, including games from conferences that are playing football this fall.
The bar announced it was holding the weekly event on Facebook and the response has been favorable with many looking forward to watching their favorite team.
"Everyone that we've talked to has had really positive feedback," Stacey said. "They're really excited about it and happy to hear (the games) and have the energy of Husker football."
Showing the season is particularly special to the Schaefers, who are die-hard Nebraska football fans themselves.
The couple had a vision of what Big 10 would look like before it opened in May, and want to see that dream become a reality. Even if the Huskers won't take the field at Memorial Stadium this fall, the Schaefers imagine their establishment to be a bar where residents can gather and enjoy football.
"We grew up in that time," Cory said. "(In) 94' and 95' when they won and 97' of course. That was the year before I graduated (high school). The other good thing about that is we have some ties to some football players that would love to make a trip to Columbus to come hang out with us too."
On top of showing the games, Big 10 will be offering other treats as well.
"We're going to treat it like a Husker Saturday," Cory said. "We'll do drink specials and give out some prizes."
Big 10 will have specials on pitchers and buckets, which will also be available for NFL games on Sunday. The bar will have NFL Sunday Ticket as well.
"When you open a sports bar and you have your vision and you're driving for that sort of atmosphere and that energy, it's all about the Huskers," Stacey said. "To be able to bring something to the table for those who do want to come in and enjoy it, it's here."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbusetelegram.com
