Ice and snow loads on plants

With ice build-up on plants a few weeks ago, I had a few questions about what to do with weighted down branches and broken branches.

We were lucky we had a couple of windy days prior to the ice storm that blew many leaves off of trees. If that had not happened, breakage from the ice could have been much worse since ice would have built up on the leaves as well to increase the load.

When ice builds up on plant stems and branches, the best thing to do is nothing other than staying clear of tree branches that might break.

Snow and ice loads on trees and shrubs can result in breakage. However, improper removal of ice or snow by homeowners from a tree or shrub can increase damage and be a safety hazard.

With ice, we advise clients to allow it to melt naturally. Homeowners should never break ice off of trees or shrubs by beating ice covered branches.

If it is safe to do so, snow loads can be gently brushed off trees with a broom. While branches may be severely weighed down, if not broken, most evergreen and other branches will return to normal.

When heavy ice or snow loads result in broken branches, homeowners should turn to professional arborists for assistance, especially with large trees.