Identifying tree faults and pruning needs

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Correct pruning during the first 3 to 15 years of a trees life is one of the best ways to keep trees sound and avoid the hazards depicted in our NebGuide.

Trees are a long term investment that provide numerous benefits. It would be worth hiring an experienced arborist to check your tree every five years for pruning needs. Tree owners often wait until it is difficult to correct structural issues that then turn into potential hazards.

Tree faults that timely and correct pruning can prevent are co-dominant leaders, crisscrossing or rubbing branches and branches with weak attachments. And the smaller a branch is when it is pruned relays into less risk of wound decay.

While it is best to hold off on pruning trees until late winter, now is a good time to remind people not to use tree wound dressings, pruning paint, or any product sold that says it will promote healing of tree wounds.

When a tree branch is pruned, human instinct is to put a band aid on the wound but this is one of the worst things we can do. Tree wounds do not ever heal and so no product will promote healing.