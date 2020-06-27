Imagine your story at CPL

This summer, our teen summer reading program has definitely been different. With all of our programming happening online, there has been a great opportunity to see what is out there. Online escape rooms and providing materials for crafts have been some of my favorite programs to put together. Throughout the rest of the summer, you can give the library a call or email me at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us for one of our craft kits.
Beanstack is something new that the library is providing to our patrons for the next few years. We have all of our program information within the Columbus Public Library Beanstack website. Signing up for a Beanstack account is as easy as signing up for any social media site. Follow this website to our Beanstack site: https://columbusne.beanstack.org/reader365 and begin your own journey filled with fantasy, adventure, and fun! Within the site itself, readers can log their books or minutes read, log which activities have been completed, and earn badges, tickets, and prizes along the way. For the teen summer reading program, here are the prizes that you can enter for:
1 AKASO Camera
1 Starbucks Gift Card ($30)
Columbus Bucks ($30)
1 Barnes & Noble Gift Card ($30)
2 Movie Theater Passes
10 My Book Bag
1 Amazon Echo Show 5
1 Fitbit
1 iPod Touch
1 Harry Potter Mystery Bag
1 Anime Mystery Bag
There is still plenty of time to join the teen summer reading program! The library is now open to the public, but for the remainder of the summer, our programs will continue to be held in an online format. I am very excited to see all of you again and have you come in to check out all of the new books that are waiting on the shelves.
Columbus area teens are encouraged to participate in the Columbus Public Library’s teen summer reading program that runs until July 24. Young adults entering 7th through 12th grades are invited to sign up for a Beanstack account by following the link on the Columbus Public Library’s Facebook page or on the website.
Questions? Call Jessica at 402-562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us for more information.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.