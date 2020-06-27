Imagine your story at CPL

This summer, our teen summer reading program has definitely been different. With all of our programming happening online, there has been a great opportunity to see what is out there. Online escape rooms and providing materials for crafts have been some of my favorite programs to put together. Throughout the rest of the summer, you can give the library a call or email me at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us for one of our craft kits.

Beanstack is something new that the library is providing to our patrons for the next few years. We have all of our program information within the Columbus Public Library Beanstack website. Signing up for a Beanstack account is as easy as signing up for any social media site. Follow this website to our Beanstack site: https://columbusne.beanstack.org/reader365 and begin your own journey filled with fantasy, adventure, and fun! Within the site itself, readers can log their books or minutes read, log which activities have been completed, and earn badges, tickets, and prizes along the way. For the teen summer reading program, here are the prizes that you can enter for: