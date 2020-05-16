Imagine your story in a different world

This year, Summer Reading is going to be unlike any Summer Reading you have seen before! We have a lot of fun activities planned during the entire summer. Make sure to keep an eye on the Columbus Public Library Facebook page and Beanstack page for some of the activities.
Everything planned for this summer was designed to function online. For the crafts, the library will have a grab bag that teens can sign up for. Email our Young Adult Librarian at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us to be put on the list. Depending on when the library reopens and we have live programming again, activities will be adjusted.
Week 1 (June 1-6)
Movie – Kick back and relax at home while watching a movie with your friends. (June 2nd @ 1 p.m.)
Anytime Activity: Guess Where (Beanstack)
Week 2 (June 7-13)
Fairy Tale Maker Project –Complete the Fairy Tale challenge and send your results in to Jessica! Check out the Columbus Public Library Facebook page for details.
Anytime Activity: Anime Quiz (Beanstack)
Week 3 (June 14-20)
Dragon Eggs-You don’t have to be Daenerys Targaryen to have your very own dragon egg!
Hercules Escape Room-Help Hercules complete his Twelve Trials in this exciting Escape Challenge! Look at the Columbus Public Library’s Beanstack page for access (Opens June 18th).
Anytime Activity: Minutes of Mindfulness (Beanstack)
Week 4 (June 21-27)
Ancient Greek Pots-Decorate your own pot to show your life adventures, just like the Greeks!
Anytime Activity: Name the Character Challenge (Beanstack)
Week 5 (June 28-July 4)
Fairy Tale Escape Room-You have been trapped in the Brothers’ Grimm storybook! Make your way through this digital escape room to make it back to reality. Look at the Columbus Public Library’s Beanstack page for access (Opens June 30th).
Anytime Activity: Old School Fairy Tale Readaloud (Facebook)
Week 6 (July 5-11)
Fairy Lights Jar-Make your own fairy jar that will light up the night!
Anytime Activity: Complete 1 BINGO on the Instagram BINGO Sheet (Facebook)
Week 7 (July 12-18)
Explore the Wizarding World-This week is all about traveling to Hogwarts! Go to our Beanstack page for more information.
Franken Beanies – Give new life to old, cast-off toys. Warning: small stuffed animals will be harmed in the making of this craft.
Anytime Activity: Book in a Jar (Beanstack)
Week 8 (July 18-24)
Movie – Kick back and relax at home while watching a movie with your friends. (July 21st @ 1 p.m.)
Anytime Activity: Paper Lanterns (grab bag for July)
How Reading for Prizes Works
We have big prizes to give away for reading and keeping track of the time you spend reading.
Here’s what to do:
- Register for Teen Summer Reading.
- Read at least five hours every week and record your time in the Beanstack app.
- Enter tickets for prizes in the Beanstack app.
- Participate in our “Read-In” events to earn additional chances.
Instructions for the Read-In will be posted in the Teen Space.
Rules for Reading for Prizes
- You must be registered for Teen Summer Reading to be eligible to win.
- Participants must be entering 7th – 12th grade in the 2020-21 school year.
- The last day to receive prize drawing tickets is July 24.
All reading logs are due on or before Friday, July 24 before 5 p.m.
Questions? Call Jessica at 402-562-4203 or email Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us for more information.
