Imagine your story in a different world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year, Summer Reading is going to be unlike any Summer Reading you have seen before! We have a lot of fun activities planned during the entire summer. Make sure to keep an eye on the Columbus Public Library Facebook page and Beanstack page for some of the activities.

Everything planned for this summer was designed to function online. For the crafts, the library will have a grab bag that teens can sign up for. Email our Young Adult Librarian at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us to be put on the list. Depending on when the library reopens and we have live programming again, activities will be adjusted.

Week 1 (June 1-6)

Movie – Kick back and relax at home while watching a movie with your friends. (June 2nd @ 1 p.m.)

Anytime Activity: Guess Where (Beanstack)

Week 2 (June 7-13)

Fairy Tale Maker Project –Complete the Fairy Tale challenge and send your results in to Jessica! Check out the Columbus Public Library Facebook page for details.