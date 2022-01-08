'Information for All Ages!'

When people speak about the Columbus Public Library (CPL), most mention the diverse adult fiction collection, the array of DVDs, the variety of newspapers and magazines, the vast collection of audiobooks, the high-quality family programming, the easy access to computers, and the friendly library staff. While these are indeed valid reasons why CPL is so important to our community, one hidden gem is often overlooked and that is the library’s impeccable juvenile nonfiction (JNF) collection.

Most understand that nonfiction is different from fiction in that it presents readers with sound facts and information on topics like quilting, Egyptian pyramids, heart-healthy cooking, and Nebraska wildlife. While fiction, on the other hand, provides readers with intriguing tales featuring mythical creatures, adventure seekers, and brave heroes and heroines brought to life by gifted storytellers.

What some may not be aware of, is that juvenile nonfiction contrasts with adult nonfiction in several ways. The most obvious is that the information found in JNF is succinct. Readers do not have to wade through lofty words to find the facts they are seeking. This same distinction makes juvenile nonfiction ideal for people of all ages and reading levels.

JNF materials are often visually stimulating. With captivating images like those found in texts like “Forensic Science” by Christopher Cooper, “The Soccer Encyclopedia” by Clive Gifford, “The NIV Action Study Bible,” “Star Wars Encyclopedia of Starfighters and Other Vehicles” by Landry Walker, and “DK Where on Earth?: Geography as You’ve Never Seen it Before,” readers are first drawn in with their eyes before they even encounter the information presented on the pages.

Columbus Public Library’s JNF collection is diverse and covers a wide range of topics like tractors, dinosaurs, sharks, cats, and horses. With titles like “Tractors on the Go” by Beth Bence Reinke, “What Was the Age of Dinosaurs?” by Megan Stine, “In Focus Sharks: Scary Sharks” by Camilla de la Bedoyere, “Pounce!: A How to Speak Cat Training Guide” by Tracey West and Gary Weitzman, D.V.M., and “American Quarter Horses” by Pamela Dell, every member of the family is sure to find great books to take home.

So the next time you talk to someone about how extraordinary the Columbus Public Library is, please remember to tell them about CPL's juvenile nonfiction collection. The items are top-notch, and we guarantee to have something for everyone's intellectual palate. If you have any questions about the titles mentioned, or would like other book recommendations, contact me at 402-564-7116 opt. 4.

